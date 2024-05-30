Bulgarian gang behind Britain's biggest £54 million benefit fraud jailed for 25 years

30 May 2024, 17:44 | Updated: 30 May 2024, 18:44

The gang have been jailed for 25 years
The gang have been jailed for 25 years. Picture: social media/CPS
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Five members of a gang that falsely claimed more than £53 million in Universal Credit in Britain's largest benefit fraud have been jailed for more than 25 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Eastern European gang hijacked 6,000 different identities - including the names of Bulgarian children - to make their false claims.

The criminals set up three separate 'benefit factories' across London, where they created fake tenancy agreements and payslips.

They then tricked the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) into believing forged letters from landlords and GPs.

The group even posted photos of themselves online as they worked behind Antonia's Foods supermarket in Wood Green as they hid in plain sight.

Judge David Aaronberg KC said today that Gyunesh Ali, 34, had committed fraud by false representation "on an industrial scale" during the scheme.

This involved fellow Bulgarians Galina Nikolova, 39, Stoyan Stoyanov, 28, Tsvetka Todorova, 53, and Patritsia Paneva, 27.

On Thursday at London's Wood Green Crown Court, they were sentenced to a total of 25 years and five months' imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering-related offences.

LBC exclusive: 'Barber shops are fronts for money laundering drug money' claims Reform UK leader Richard Tice after LBC question

Galina Nikolova, 38, and Stoyan Stoyanov, 27, were part of the gang
Galina Nikolova, 38, and Stoyan Stoyanov, 27, were part of the gang. Picture: social media
Galina Nikolova seen standing behind the counter of Antonia's Foods
Galina Nikolova seen standing behind the counter of Antonia's Foods . Picture: social media

The gang could still be deported from the UK after serving their sentences, the judge warned.

He said: "This is believed to be cumulatively the largest case ever prosecuted for benefit fraud on the DWP. It was a difficult case to unravel and prosecute in a coherent fashion to the court."

Bundles of cash stuffed in shopping bags and suitcases, a luxury car and designer goods including watches, jackets and glasses were found during a raid on their properties, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The defendants had made thousands of false claims for benefits using real people or hijacked identities, with claims supported by an array of forged documents including tenancy agreements, payslips and letters from landlords, employers, schools and GPs.

If claims were rejected, the fraudsters would try time and again until they were granted.

Gyunesh Ali, 33,
Gyunesh Ali, 33,. Picture: CPS
Patritsia Paneva
Patritsia Paneva. Picture: CPS
Tsvetka Todorova
Tsvetka Todorova. Picture: CPS

Investigators even discovered three "benefit factories" in London, the CPS said, claiming to help people get a national insurance number using "claim packs" containing forged and false documents.

The gang would also give the claimants tips on how to fool the system, the court heard.

Read More: Teacher who murdered boyfriend and buried him in garden jailed for at least 20 years

Read More: Britain’s worst dine and dash couple jailed for dodging £1,000 in restaurant bills after antics were exposed on CCTV

But after applicants made their claims, they left them in the hands of the gang who laundered money through a number of different accounts.

The court heard that messages and images were exchanged on a WhatsApp group at the height of the fraud showing the gang making fun of the "naivety of the DWP".

The DWP would sometimes ask for pictures of people outside properties with the front door open to prove they lived there - Photoshop was used in mocked up images.

Ali and Nikolova were the main architects of the fraud.

The gang raked in £54 million
The gang raked in £54 million. Picture: CPS

The judge said that under current laws the maximum sentence he could give them was 10 years and "it is only the rarest of circumstances that this would be followed".

He said he would also give the defendants credit for their guilty pleas, time served and some other mitigating factors.

Ali had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false representations, possession of articles for use in fraud and possessing criminal property.

He was sentenced to a total of seven years and six months' imprisonment.

The judge told Ali: "You played a leading role in a scheme that was complex and sophisticated in nature. Your offending lasted for some four-and-a-half years and were involved in a vast number of false declarations."

The judge said the was some evidence of him "engaging in a lavish lifestyle" and there is video showing him showering money in the air.

After his release under investigation, Ali fled to Bulgaria but was extradited back to the UK on February 25 2023.

Nikolova, who was found to be responsible for £25 million in losses to the taxpayer, was sentenced to a total of eight years' imprisonment.

She had pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to make false representations, possessing criminal property and also to possession of articles to use in fraud.

In court, it emerged that Todorova and Nikolova had also tried, unsuccessfully, to flee the UK after their initial arrest in May 2021.

Paneva was jailed for a total of three years and two months.

The judge took into account that she had been 19 when she was first recruited by Nikolova and had been initially paid £80 a day by the gang.

She pleaded guilty to entering into a money laundering arrangement and possession of articles for use in fraud. She also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false representations on June 12 2023.

Todorova, who had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false representations and possession of articles for use in fraud, was sentenced to a total of three years' imprisonment.

She was due to be released on licence on Thursday because of the time she has already served in custody and under house arrest.

Stoyanov was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to make false representations and three counts of possession of articles for use in fraud.

An order for a surcharge is set to be made at a future confiscation hearing.

After sentencing, CPS specialist prosecutor Ben Reid said: "This case is the largest benefit fraud prosecution ever brought to the courts in England and Wales.

"For a number of years, these defendants conspired to commit industrial-scale fraud against the universal credit system, costing the taxpayer more than £53 million.

"Submitting thousands of false claims, the organised criminals enriched themselves from government funds designed to protect and help the most vulnerable people in our society."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan after exiting the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania

Andrew Tate loses appeal to relax judicial restrictions as he awaits trial

Passengers for the Eurostar are facing delays

Eurostar hit by delays due to IT problem at passport control in Paris

Mark Logan has said he is backing Labour at the General Election.

'We need a new Government': Former Conservative MP Mark Logan defects to Labour

Two arrests have been made in conntection with the robbery

Two arrested over raid at Richmond jewellers day before robbery victim found dead

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York

Trump trial jury resumes deliberations after rehearing instructions and evidence

The Prime Minister was quizzed by a worker during a visit to a factory in Milton Keynes

Rishi Sunak challenged over Partygate by factory worker whose mother died during pandemic

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a Czech Defence Capabilities Event at Prague-Kbely Airport in Prague

Blinken condemns ‘poison’ of Russian misinformation

The judge looked stunned as the defendant appeared before the virtual court room

Judge left dumbfounded as man with suspended licence appears in US court - from behind wheel of car

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?

Pressure signals could be used to locate the missing plane

MH370 breakthrough as investigators plan to use sea explosions to solve mystery of aircraft's location

More than eight police forces in England have experienced a decline in total officer numbers compared to May 2010.

A quarter of England's police forces have fewer officers now than when Tories came into power, LBC analysis reveals

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden

Biden to make first state visit to France after attending D-Day commemorations

Fiona Beal, 50, from Northampton, stabbed Nicholas Billingham, 42, to death between October and November 2021

Teacher who murdered boyfriend and buried him in garden jailed for at least 20 years

Heath Ledger in the Dark Knight, 2008

Man who ‘identifies’ as The Joker from Batman accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend who he called 'his Harley Quinn'

Soldiers help inter the remains of recently identified Greek soldiers who were killed in Cyprus in 1974s

Families reclaim remains of 15 Greek soldiers killed in Cyprus in 1974

Angela Rayner has defended Diane Abbott amid an ongoing row over the MP's future

'No reason' why Diane Abbott can't stand in general election as Labour MP, says Angela Rayner

Latest News

See more Latest News

Richard Tice has called for a police crackdown on ‘cash only’ barber shops

'Barber shops are fronts for money laundering drug money' claims Reform UK leader Richard Tice after LBC question
A nine-year-old girl is in critical condition after a firearm was discharged from a motorbike near a restaurant in Hackney.

Girl, 9, in critical condition after being 'innocent victim' in Hackney shooting outside restaurant
Kate will take part in the ceremony next month

Kate will not take part in Colonel's Review ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony next month, palace confirms
The groom reportedly found out 12 days after getting married.

Shocked groom finds out ‘wife’ is a man who was dressing as a woman just 12 days after getting married
Israel soldiers drive a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border

Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank car-ramming attack

Election volunteers count ballots in Johannesburg

Early South Africa election results put ruling ANC below 50%

King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage

King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage

Diego Maradona and West Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher with their World Cup trophies in 1986

Maradona’s heirs lose court bid to block sale of World Cup Golden Ball trophy

An Israeli armored vehicle is seen near the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on May 29, 2024

Israel shoots down cruise missile ‘fired from Iraq’ as IDF seizes control of entire length of Gaza's border with Egypt
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spain parliament gives final approval to amnesty law for Catalonia separatists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess.

Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle
King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism

King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit