Bungling workers clear away legendary potter's sculpture by mistake as they widen road

Brick sculpture dedicated to legendary potter cleared away. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A brick sculpture dedicated to famous 18th century potter Josiah Wedgwood has been knocked down by accident.

Council workers in Stoke have apologised after contractors took the stack of bricks away as they widened a road by mistake.

The sculpture, which was put up in 1986, was supposed to be shaped like Wedgwood's head.

The council has launched an investigation into the mistake in a park off Marina Way, which was being widened on to it.

Fred Hughes, a local historian who was present when the sculpture was first unveiled, said: "As far as I'm concerned, it's a scandal and I want to see it repaired."

Josiah Wedgwood was a famous potter. Picture: Alamy

The bricks and base of the artwork will be removed from the park sensitively, the council said.

"Culture is at the fabric of our city and plays a hugely significant role in the story of Stoke-on-Trent," said council leader Abi Brown.

"I have instructed the director of the service to personally oversee immediate work to protect the sculpture and investigate how this has happened."