Burglar who 'hog tied' elderly couple in 'savage' hunt for £30k life savings found guilty of murder

The jury instead convicted Culea of causing Mr Walker grievous bodily harm with intent. Picture: PA / Derbyshire Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A burglar accused of torturing an 86-year-old charity worker to death and leaving her ex-mayor husband, 88, fighting for his life, has been found guilty of murder in an attack described as “savage” and “beyond any justification”.

Mrs Walker’s lifeless body was found in her kitchen by emergency services after suffering a fatal brain injury at the hands of burglar Vasile Culea, 34.

She had been gagged, and had a pillowcase and a bin liner placed over her head.

Mr Walker was left fighting for his life following the attack.

Culea, who admitted to manslaughter, was found guilty of Freda Walker's murder on Tuesday.

He was also convicted of wounding with intent, after being found not guilty of the attempted murder of Mr Walker.

Derby Crown Court saw CCTV footage of Culea in a bookmakers shortly before the murders. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Emergency services were called to the Walkers’ home in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on the day of the attack after neighbours raised concerns.

Derby Crown Court heard how Culea, a Romanian national, “hog-tied” the couple in their home as part of his “sustained” January 14 attack, showing “no mercy” as he attempted to locate their £30,000 life savings.

Mr Walker's injuries included a broken neck, with jurors told he had died some months after the incident, although for reasons unconnected with the attack.

Culea eventually fled with £300 from Mrs Walker’s handbag after getting "scared" by the sound of a car outside.

The court was shown CCTV footage of Culea entering several betting shops in Shirebrook and Mansfield on the morning of the attack, shortly before allegedly making his way to the couple's home.

Mrs Walker was found dead at the couple's home, while Mr Walker was left fighting for his life. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Culea subsequently lied repeatedly about how the couple suffered the injuries.

Jurors unanimously convicted the 34-year-old in two hours and 15 minutes, after hearing his claims that he only injured Mrs Walker after "slipping" on a spilt drink and stepping on her chest, after she "fell over" during his attack.

Speaking outside court, the Walkers' niece Sandra Bunting said she was "numb" but pleased with the verdict.

"How anybody could inflict that pain and torture I don't know," she said.

"He [Culea] was calculating, he was cruel, he had no conscience. All he wanted was money that they'd worked for all their lives.

"Freda was the most caring lady. She had time for everybody. She was a happy person. Ken was always there for his council."

Police released footage of Culea. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Andrew Baxter, deputy chief crown prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Mr and Mrs Walker were targeted by Culea as he had found out they had a significant amount of cash in their home.

"His attack was savage, sustained and beyond any justification.”

Adding: "He showed no mercy, subjecting them to a terrifying ordeal."

Mr Justice Henshaw will carry out sentencing of Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, at the court on Friday.