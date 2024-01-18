Breaking News

Burglars broke into home of tragic Bronson Battersby hours after bodies were discovered, landlady reveals

Burglars stole Bronson's father's wallet and some of his medication. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Burglars broke into the flat where tragic Bronson Battersby and his father lived, just one day after their bodies were discovered.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Intruders broke in through a back window and stole Kenneth Battersby’s wallet, the MailOnline reports.

They also took some of his medication. Mr Battersby suffered from a heart condition which had caused severe jaundice in the past few months.

He is believed to have died from a heart attack no earlier than December 29.

Landlady Maria Clifton-Plaice said the burglary took place on January 10. The bodies were found on the 9th.

She told MailOnline: “I looked in the cupboard where Kenny would keep a wallet with his rent money in and it had gone.

“Whoever had taken it had also taken his Tramadol medication. They'd left the packaging but the pills themselves had vanished.”

Twenty-four hours earlier, police found the bodies of two-year-old Bronson and his father.

Mr Battersby died of a heart attack and tiny Bronson, two, died days later from starvation and dehydration.

Bronson and his father were found dead in the property. Picture: Social Media

The landlady of the property lived in by Bronson and his father earlier described the "horrible" moment she found the pair dead.

Read more: Landlady describes 'horrible' moment she found Bronson Battersby lying dead next to father's body

LBC views: How could no-one save him? Bronson Battersby should still be alive - I hope he gets the answers he deserves

Ms Clifton-Plaice was asked by social workers to let them into Kenneth Battersby's flat after he failed to respond to multiple requests to visit his son, Bronson.

She was the first person to discover their bodies on January 9, one week after social workers initially visited the property to carry out a scheduled visit after Christmas.

A post-mortem shows Mr Battersby died of a heart attack some time around December 29, leaving two-year-old Bronson on his own, unable to access any food.

He eventually died of starvation and dehydration, his post-mortem revealed.

According to the landlady, she entered the property first, alongside two social workers, with police going in afterwards.

"I found Kenny’s body, not knowing that his son was lying dead too behind him. It was a horrible tragedy and we are devastated," she told the Mirror.

"I cannot tell you how horrible it was. I never expected to find Kenny and Bronson like that. I don’t think I will ever get over it.”

Lincolnshire County Council social services had been carrying out regular visits to Bronson, who was considered vulnerable, and have fast-tracked an investigation into his death.

The landlady went on: “I was alerted by social workers when they couldn't contact Kenny and was asked to go to his basement flat with my spare key for emergency.

“He always used the back entrance in but I used the internal entrance and went with two ladies from social services, one younger, and one older. We opened the door and walked down the stairs to the front lounge but it wouldn’t open fully open.

“When I saw Kenny I knew he was dead. I had already seen the bodies of my daughter and husband - the worst thing ever - so I just recognised what happens when you die.

“Kenny was dead on the floor and lying on his back and partly blocking the door."

It is another tragedy for Ms Clifton-Plaice, who is already in grief therapy and suffering from PTSD due to the loss of her husband and daughter in a car accident.