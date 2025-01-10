Burglars who ripped cash machine off Home Bargains store with stolen JCB forklift jailed

10 January 2025, 01:35

Three men have been jailed over a crime spree that included ripping a cash machine off a shop front using a stolen JCB forklift.
Three men have been jailed over a crime spree that included ripping a cash machine off a shop front using a stolen JCB forklift.

By Josef Al Shemary

Three men have been jailed over a crime spree that included ripping a cash machine off a shop front using a stolen JCB forklift.

Shane Hadderton, 36, Marvin Usher, 33, and Deividas Fiodorovas, 36, were all sentenced last Thursday at Chelmsford Crown Court after a string of burglaries and thefts that targeted multiple homes in Essex and Hertfordshire in April last year, Essex Police said.

On the evening of April 7, 2024, a pick-up truck and a JCB telescopic forklift were stolen from separate properties on Clacton Road, Little Horsley.

The JCB was used to rip a cash machine off the wall of a Home Bargains shop in Harwich.
The JCB was used to rip a cash machine off the wall of a Home Bargains shop in Harwich.

At around 2am, both vehicles were used in a ram raid during which the JCB was used to rip a cash machine off the wall of a Home Bargains shop in Harwich and load it onto the truck.

The ATM, which was damaged irreparably, was later found dumped at a golf club less than a mile away still containing £55,000 in cash.

A JCB telescopic forklift were stolen from a property on Clacton Road, Little Horsley.
A JCB telescopic forklift were stolen from a property on Clacton Road, Little Horsley.

The crime spree also included the burglary of a house on Oakley Road, Harwich, during which they forced entry through the back door and stole thousands of pounds in cash and tools, along with a Ford Ranger and a Land Rover on April 1 2024.

Jewellery worth more than £20,000 was taken from a house in Nancy Blackett Avenue, Walton, after entry was forced through the back door in a separate burglary on April 23 2024.

The victim had left the house for just 25 minutes in the afternoon during which the incident happened, police said.

The ATM, which was damaged irreparably, was later found dumped at a golf club less than a mile away still containing £55,000 in cash.
The ATM, which was damaged irreparably, was later found dumped at a golf club less than a mile away still containing £55,000 in cash.

In the final burglary, a day later, a victim was held in the bathroom while more than £120,000 of watches, jewellery and other valuables were stolen after at least one suspect carrying a crowbar forced entry to a home in Royston, Hertfordshire.

When arrested in May 2024, all three defendants were charged with two counts of conspiracy to burgle and one count of conspiracy to steal.

Fiodorovas, of Howard Road, Royston, pleaded guilty to all three counts, including the home burglaries, conspiracy to steal the cash machine and the burglary of the JCB.

Deividas Fiodorovas, 36 was jailed for six years and eight months.
Deividas Fiodorovas, 36 was jailed for six years and eight months.

Hadderton, of Glenway Close in Maldon, admitted one count of conspiracy to burgle, including driving vehicles to and from the burglaries in Walton and Royston, but denied entering any of the properties.

Shane Hadderton, 36, was jailed for three years and nine months.
Shane Hadderton, 36, was jailed for three years and nine months.

Usher, of London Way, Royston, admitted being involved in the conspiracy to steal the cash machine and the burglaries to take the vehicles used but denied involvement in the home burglaries.

Marvin Usher, 33, was jailed for two years and five months.
Marvin Usher, 33, was jailed for two years and five months.

Hadderton was jailed for three years and nine months, Fiodorovas for six years and eight months and Usher for two years and five months.

In a statement after the sentencing Detective Inspector Frazer Low said: "The impact on the business was financially significant, but the impact on the burglary victims extends well beyond the value of the items lost.

"Holding one of the victims in the bathroom of the Royston property while carrying out a burglary, armed with a crowbar, shows the men responsible put their own financial gain over everything else.

"They are now out of harm's way and I hope the victims of these deplorable crimes can begin to process and recover from them."

