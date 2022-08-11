Victims of burglary being failed by police and 'not getting justice they deserve', watchdog says

By Sophie Barnett

Most victims of burglary, robbery and theft in England and Wales are being failed by police and are not being given the justice they deserve, the police watchdog has warned.

The damning report found charge rates "unacceptable and unsustainable" for the vast majority of burglary victims, following a backdrop of shocking figures.

Latest Home Office data shows just 6.6% of robbery offences and 4.2% of thefts in England and Wales resulted in a charge in the year to December 2021.

Officers are also "missing opportunities" to catch suspects from the moment crimes are reported, the report concludes.

Andy Cooke, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said failing to target burglary, robbery, and theft - classed as serious acquisitive crime (SAC) - "damages public confidence in policing".

He added: "The response to SAC from policing isn't consistently good enough. Too many offenders remain at liberty and most victims aren't getting the justice they deserve.

"Forces are missing opportunities to identify and catch offenders, from the moment a member of the public reports the crime to the point where a case is finalised.

"Depending on where in England and Wales they live, some victims of SAC are more likely than others to get a thorough investigation from their force. This can't be justified."

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that in 71% of burglary reports it examined, police had not given victims any advice on how to preserve the crime scene during their initial call, meaning vital evidence may have been lost.

Some forces are failing to recognise repeat victims or conduct good enough vulnerability risk assessments, the report found.

The bombshell report comes amid increasing concern that police are putting too much focus on "woke" issues and not enough on crimes such as burglary and theft.

Forces were also found to often lack capacity to investigate and, in some instances, the capability of officers was called into question due to a lack of practical skills and lack of access to joint tasking or problem-solving processes.

Many frontline uniformed response officers tasked with investigating these types of crimes said administration and competing demands delayed investigations, the report revealed.

Meanwhile, compliance with the code of practice for victims of crime in England and Wales, also known as the Victims' Code, which sets out the rights of victims, was "inadequate" in 46% of investigations and victim needs assessments were "rarely" completed.

The report pointed to a national detective shortage and a large number of inexperienced officers as contributing factors to poorer responses, as well as pressure on operators to take 999 calls and collect the "bare minimum" of information from victims.

Mr Cooke said many detectives felt "disengaged and devalued and frustrated that they can't give the quality of service that the victims deserve".

The report concluded that by 2023 all police forces must ensure burglary, theft and robbery crime scenes are managed according to national standards, and that investigations are effectively supervised and directed.

"Burglary, robbery and theft are not minor crimes," Mr Cooke said.

"There needs to be a concerted drive to address this issue because it directly affects the public's confidence in the police's ability to keep them safe."

SAC includes personal robbery, theft from a person, theft of and from a motor vehicle, and domestic burglary, but does not include commercial burglary or robbery of business property.