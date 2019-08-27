Bury FC Buyer Backs Out At Last Minute

Bury FC Buyer Backs Out At Last Minute. Picture: PA Images

The future of Bury FC is in doubt after a potential buyer backed out of a bid to save the club hours before a critical deadline.

C&N Sporting Risk said it was unable to proceed with the deal, which supporters hoped would save the club from being expelling from the English Football League (EFL).

In a statement, a the EFL said: "The league announced at the weekend that it was working exclusively with the club and C&N in an attempt to finalise a change of control at the club."

"However, following a period of due diligence, C&N have opted not to progress matters.

"The league continues to be in discussions with Bury FC in advance of today's 5pm deadline and will provide a further update as appropriate."

It follows an extension granted to the club, after owner Steve Dale pleaded for more time, claiming that the club was on the brink of being sold.