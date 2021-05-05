Bus driver admits dangerous driving after three children seriously injured in crash

The roof of the bus came clean off in the crash. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A bus driver has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving after his double-decker crashed into a railway bridge leaving three children with "life-changing" injuries.

The crash involved a bus taking 74 pupils aged 11 to 16 to Henry Beaufort School in Winchester, Hampshire, on September 10 last year.

Martin Walker, 36, from Southampton, pleaded guilty to three charges of causing injury by dangerous driving at Winchester Crown Court.

Neil Fitzgibbon, defending, said: "He has no previous convictions and he has an unblemished record with Stagecoach.

"He is consumed with remorse at what happened."

Martin Walker has admitted three charges of causing injury by dangerous driving. Picture: PA

Mr Fitzgibbon requested probation reports be prepared on Walker, including an assessment for learning difficulties.

The judge, Recorder Don Tait, told Walker he would receive "appropriate credit" for pleading guilty but that he could face a custodial sentence.

He said: "These are serious offences and all options will be open to the sentencing court in due course. These options will include immediate custody."

A previous hearing was told the charges related to three children who suffered "life-changing facial injuries".

Another 12 children suffered minor injuries in the crash in Wellhouse Lane which ripped the roof off the bus.

Walker has been released on unconditional bail to be sentenced on 9 July.