Bus driver admits dangerous driving after three children seriously injured in crash

5 May 2021, 13:43 | Updated: 5 May 2021, 14:00

The roof of the bus came clean off in the crash
The roof of the bus came clean off in the crash. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A bus driver has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving after his double-decker crashed into a railway bridge leaving three children with "life-changing" injuries.

The crash involved a bus taking 74 pupils aged 11 to 16 to Henry Beaufort School in Winchester, Hampshire, on September 10 last year.

Martin Walker, 36, from Southampton, pleaded guilty to three charges of causing injury by dangerous driving at Winchester Crown Court.

Neil Fitzgibbon, defending, said: "He has no previous convictions and he has an unblemished record with Stagecoach.

"He is consumed with remorse at what happened."

Martin Walker has admitted three charges of causing injury by dangerous driving
Martin Walker has admitted three charges of causing injury by dangerous driving. Picture: PA

Mr Fitzgibbon requested probation reports be prepared on Walker, including an assessment for learning difficulties.

The judge, Recorder Don Tait, told Walker he would receive "appropriate credit" for pleading guilty but that he could face a custodial sentence.

He said: "These are serious offences and all options will be open to the sentencing court in due course. These options will include immediate custody."

A previous hearing was told the charges related to three children who suffered "life-changing facial injuries".

Another 12 children suffered minor injuries in the crash in Wellhouse Lane which ripped the roof off the bus.

Walker has been released on unconditional bail to be sentenced on 9 July.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Socially distanced Arsenal fans watch their team play in December

Premier League confirms fans will return for final two rounds of matches
PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith is accused of assaulting ex-football star Dalian Atkinson moments before his death

Dalian Atkinson: PC accused of assaulting ex-footballer feared 'she was in real danger'
Care home residents should be allowed more visitors, two-thirds of people have said.

LBC poll finds two-thirds of people want more visitors to be allowed at care homes
Virus Outbreak

Court orders Indian government to submit oxygen plan within 24 hours
Current guidance says care home residents in England can nominate up to two named visitors for regular visits

MPs call for care home visiting rights to be underpinned by law
Italy Police Slaying Trial

Jury considers verdict on Americans charged with killing Rome policeman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules
Visiting dying father described as 'a favour', caller tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Visiting my dying father in a care home was described to me as a favour'
UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London