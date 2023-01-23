Man dies after being struck by bus as driver arrested over 'hit and run' in London

The bus driver (not pictured) was arrested after the collision in Hounslow. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man has died after being hit by a bus in a suspected hit and run in West London.

The bus driver, 59, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.

The unnamed victim, 40, was taken to hospital on the evening of January 21 with severe injuries after the incident in Cranford Lane, Hounslow.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit want to hear from anyone who might have been driving in the area and caught dash cam footage, or those who might have witnessed the incident.

"Please call the SCIU on 02085435157, or call 101/ tweet @MetCC ref CAD 6583/21 Jan."