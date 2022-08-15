Hundreds of bus routes could be axed as communities face being cut off from public transport, mayors warn

15 August 2022, 10:46

Bus services could be at risk without post-pandemic funding, mayors have warned. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hundreds of bus routes could be axed and communities face being left without any public transport unless Government money introduced during the pandemic stays in place, local leaders have warned.

A group of four Labour metro mayors from northern England warned bus operators will cull some services without the Bus Service Recovery Grant, half of the routes will be affected in some way and many will lose all services after 7pm.

The support package is due to expire early in October but Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, Mayor of North of Tyne Jamie Driscoll, Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard and Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram have written to Boris Johnson demanding it keeps going.

"In each of our regions, bus operators have now notified that they intend to withdraw hundreds of bus routes," the letter, which is also addressed to the chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, and transport secretary Grant Shapps, said.

"Without action, the changes to bus provision will have a devastating effect on the communities affected, add to the cost of living crisis and will compromise the aims of the National Bus Strategy introduced just last year."

They called for funding to stay "in a form which will allow a more managed transition into a new 'post-pandemic' bus network".

Bus services could be at risk if Government funding does to remain in some form, local mayors say. Picture: Alamy

Outside of London, weekday bus usage is down to two-thirds of what it was before Covid struck, Government figures show.

Public transport has taken a hit thanks to more people working from home.

The Department for Transport said: "We have committed to investing £3 billion into bus services by 2025, to improve fares, services and infrastructure, and given nearly £2 billion since March 2020 to bus operators and local authorities to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

"We continue to listen to the sector and work closely with operators and local transport authorities to support network planning, ensuring all possible steps are taken to protect services.

"To maximise this investment, local authorities and operators need to work together to ensure routes are commercially sustainable and reflect the needs of passengers post-pandemic."

