Bus skids sideways down icy hill before two cars crash during Storm Darcy in Essex

8 February 2021, 11:38 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 13:25

By Maddie Goodfellow

This is the moment a bus skidded out of control down an icy hill in Essex, with two cars crashing shortly afterwards, as the UK was caught in the freezing grasp of Storm Darcy.

The bus, which had its lights on but didn't appear to have many passengers on board, skidded across the ice on London Road in Benfleet while navigating the hill in treacherous conditions.

It ended up sideways blocking the road, causing one car to stop, before another car went into the back of it while trying to come to a halt on the same icy stretch.

Follow our weather live blog HERE

A spokesman from the Essex Weather Centre said: "Treacherous roads across the county with surface temperatures well below freezing.

"This was the scene on London Road, Benfleet."

The bus ended up sideways across the road
The bus ended up sideways across the road. Picture: Twitter

The incident comes as Storm Darcy causes travel chaos across the UK.

Police forces in parts of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex have told drivers not to travel as roads became "impassable" due to settled snow.

Road closures were also announced in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Cumbria, Derbyshire and Hertfordshire.

The AA said the "treacherous driving conditions" led to "numerous" accidents on UK roads on Monday.

Spokesman Ben Sheridan said: "Roads will be lethal where snow and ice has hit the UK.

"If you must travel, reduce your speed to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles.

"Don't forget to clear snow from the windows, lights and roof of the car so you can see and be seen, and watch out for black ice and compacted snow, especially in rural areas."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

US moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Manchester police attending the accommodation on Friday evening.

Manchester students claim police are carrying out ‘random' Covid-19 checks in halls
Donald Trump

Trump impeachment trial: Five key questions

Britain's youngest convicted terrorist avoided custody at the Old Bailey

UK's youngest terrorist avoids custody and handed rehabilitation order
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in snowfall in Germany

Snow and ice disrupt transport across Europe

Turkish police officers guard a monolith

Mysterious monolith appears near World Heritage Site in Turkey

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Doctor tells LBC he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab

Doctor troubled he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab
James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab
James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities

James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities
'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer
A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer

A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer
US intervention in Yemen War 'terrible mistake' admits ex-UN ambassador

US intervention in Yemen War 'terrible mistake' admits ex-UN ambassador

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London