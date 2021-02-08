Bus skids sideways down icy hill before two cars crash during Storm Darcy in Essex

This is the moment a bus skidded out of control down an icy hill in Essex, with two cars crashing shortly afterwards, as the UK was caught in the freezing grasp of Storm Darcy.

The bus, which had its lights on but didn't appear to have many passengers on board, skidded across the ice on London Road in Benfleet while navigating the hill in treacherous conditions.

It ended up sideways blocking the road, causing one car to stop, before another car went into the back of it while trying to come to a halt on the same icy stretch.

A spokesman from the Essex Weather Centre said: "Treacherous roads across the county with surface temperatures well below freezing.

"This was the scene on London Road, Benfleet."

The incident comes as Storm Darcy causes travel chaos across the UK.

Police forces in parts of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex have told drivers not to travel as roads became "impassable" due to settled snow.

Road closures were also announced in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Cumbria, Derbyshire and Hertfordshire.

The AA said the "treacherous driving conditions" led to "numerous" accidents on UK roads on Monday.

Spokesman Ben Sheridan said: "Roads will be lethal where snow and ice has hit the UK.

"If you must travel, reduce your speed to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles.

"Don't forget to clear snow from the windows, lights and roof of the car so you can see and be seen, and watch out for black ice and compacted snow, especially in rural areas."