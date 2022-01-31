Breaking News

Tesco to axe hundreds of jobs by cutting meat counters in over 300 stores

Tesco has announced it will axe hundreds of jobs by closing its meat counters in over 300 stores. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Supermarket giant Tesco has announced it is cutting hundreds of jobs in the UK by closing its meat counters in over 300 stores.

The retailer is closing meat, fish and deli counters in 317 stores and shutting down its Jack's discount chain - which was founded in 2018 to rival shops such as Lidl and Aldi.

It is understood the move will impact hundreds of Tesco workers, although the supermarket did not disclose the total number of affected staff.

Meat and fish counters will shut in stores where it has seen "lowest demand" amid changes in customer habits, Tesco said.

It added that it will shut seven of its 13 Jack's discount stores, impacting 130 jobs.

The six remaining outlets will become Tesco stores.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said: "Our Jack's brand will continue to be sold across Booker and our symbol brands, bringing great value and quality to even more customers.

"We want to thank our Jack's colleagues for all they have done and taught us.

"Our priority is to find roles within our wider business for all the colleagues who want to stay with us."

Jack's was named after the Tesco founder, Jack Cohen, opening its first stores in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire and Immingham, Lincolnshire back in September 2018.

Earlier this month, Tesco's chairman John Allan CBE told LBC stores were "coping well" after Brexit.

Speaking exclusively to Nick Ferrari, he explained there has been a shift to move products by trains and additional ports to reduce the strain on Calais and Dover.

He said: "I think the system is coping and certainly Tesco is coping well."

Mr Allan also discussed the supermarket's decision not to follow the lead of Ocado, Next and Ikea in cutting sick pay for un-jabbed employees who need to isolate.

He said there were no plans to change policy offering full sick pay to unvaccinated workers.