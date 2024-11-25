Labour's Budget tax raid 'puts companies off hiring' as businesses fear they 'can't afford to take a chance'

25 November 2024, 06:48

Rachel Reeves' Budget has put business off hiring, a business group has said
Rachel Reeves' Budget has put business off hiring, a business group has said. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The tax rises in Labour's Autumn Budget are putting companies off hiring, according to the UK's most prominent business group.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Budget measures have made it harder for firms to "take a chance" on new employees, according to Rain Newton-Smith, who runs the Confederation of British Industry, who is set to make a speech on Monday.

Speaking to the CBI's annual conference in London, she will say: "Across the board, in so many sectors, margins are being squeezed and profits are being hit by a tough trading environment that just got tougher.

"And here's the rub, profits aren't just extra money for companies to stuff in a pillowcase. Profits are investment... When you hit profits, you hit competitiveness, you hit investment, you hit growth."

Read more: Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's warn job cuts and higher prices are 'inevitable' after £25bn national insurance hike

Read more: Budget 2024: Key points at a glance

Ms Newton-Smith's comments come after some of the UK's biggest retailers, including Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's, said price hikes and job cuts were "inevitable" after tax rises in the Budget.

Rain Newton-Smith
Rain Newton-Smith. Picture: Alamy

Ms Newton-Smith will add: "What really defines growth is the decisions made in boardrooms up and down the country.

"It's CFOs and CEOs asking: can we afford to invest? Can we afford to expand? Can we afford to take a chance on new people?

"Well after the Budget, the answer we're hearing from so many firms is still 'not yet'."

Labour made economic growth a central part of its pitch to voters in the general election, and has repeatedly pledged to help boost business investment since entering Government.

In the October Budget, Ms Reeves announced a nearly £70 billion uplift in public spending, partly funded by sharp increases in business taxes such as employer national insurance contributions.

Labour also raised the minimum wage, in a move praised by workers' groups and unions, but which businesses have said will force them to pass on some costs to consumers, hire fewer people or make less profit.

Small businesses federation says Budget measures constitute a 'jobs tax'

In her speech, Ms Newton-Smith will point to a recent survey by the body which found almost two-thirds of companies think the Budget will damage UK investment.

The event is also due to be attended by the Chancellor, who is expected to take part in an onstage talk with Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson.

Ms Reeves is expected to use the conference to say: "I have heard lots of responses to the Government's first budget but I have heard no alternatives."

Ms Newton-Smith will say: "Tax rises like this must never again be simply done to business.

"That's the road to unintended consequences. From now on we need an elevated partnership for a higher purpose.

"Too many businesses are having to compromise on their plans for growth. We can't let that stand and not act."

Caller tells Henry Riley how the increase on taxes will 'break' her business

Ms Newton-Smith will also urge the Government to move faster on promises to reform business rates, give companies more flexibility on how they spend money via the apprenticeship levy, and make occupational health tax-free to help fewer people drop out of the workforce.

She will also say the Chancellor should slash red tape across a number of industries, after Ms Reeves vowed to reduce regulatory hurdles for the financial sector earlier in November.

And she will call for a "simpler" planning system, less complex tax rules and an expansion of measures designed to encourage new technology adoption among small businesses.

Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

The chief executive will say: "On regulation, the Chancellor's Mansion House speech committed to putting risk appetite back in our toolbox for growth. Now we need the same approach for regulation across sectors."

Last week, a closely-watched monthly business survey suggested that activity across the UK's private sector contracted in the first weeks of November, amid a drop in firms' confidence after the Budget tax rises.

And earlier in November, retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer warned that they will face a £7 billion jump in their costs because of the Budget policy changes, and said job losses were "inevitable".

Labour MP responds to the Chancellor being accused of 'betrayal' by businesses

A Government spokesperson said: "Last month we delivered a once in Parliament budget to wipe the slate clean and deliver change by investing to repair the NHS and rebuild Britain, while ensuring working people don't face higher taxes in their payslips.

"That meant difficult choices to repair the public finances and to put public finances on a firmer footing. However, the alternatives were more austerity, more decline and more instability that would have left businesses and working people worse off.

"Despite the difficult inheritance, the Government is determined to go for growth and to work in partnership with businesses to invest in Britain's future so we can make every part of the country better off. That is why the Government is reforming the planning system, tackling barriers to trade and taking forward the £63 billion of private sector investment announced at the International Investment Summit."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

UK unveils AI cyber defence lab to combat Russian threats, as minister pledges unwavering support for Ukraine

British spies to ramp up fight against Russian cyber threats with launch of cutting-edge AI research unit

Donald Trump is suing CBS

Donald Trump planning to 'kick transgender troops out of US military' on return to White House

Coleen Rooney revealed details of her encounter with Donald Trump

Coleen Rooney reveals 'dirty' Donald Trump's bizarre request to Wayne as she tells of remark president made about her

Live
Flooding causes havoc in the UK.

LIVE: Storm Bert causes massive rail commuter chaos as 150 flood warnings remain in place

Storm Bert has wreaked havoc

Storm Bert flood chaos continues as new 'danger to life warning issued' after 5 die with more travel misery ahead

Plane crash kills at least one as DHL cargo plane as it smashes into houses on approach to Vilnius Airport

At least one dead as DHL cargo plane crashes into houses during approach to Vilnius Airport

Bobby Moore's England World Cup winning shirt has been missing for decades

Bobby Moore's lost 1966 World Cup shirt worth over £1 million 'tracked down 30 years after vanishing'

A former British soldier has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, state media has claimed.

Father of Brit ex-soldier 'captured by Russia in Ukraine' fears son will be tortured and 'begged him not to go to war'

A tractor enraged locals by driving through Tenbury Wells' flooded town centre during Storm Bert

Moment tractor driver smashes waves through shop windows by driving through flooded town in Storm Bert

More weather warnings are in place for Monday after Storm Bert saw five Brits die over the weekend.

Storm Bert bashes Britain: Five die after flooding with more weather warnings in place for Monday

A former British soldier has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, state media has claimed.

Former Brit soldier 'captured by Russia' while fighting in Ukraine

Assisted dying law changes will pass the Commons on Friday, MPs in support of the bill have claimed ahead of the crunch vote.

Assisted dying bill 'has enough support to pass Commons' next week, MPs supporting change claim

Bar staff will be trained to deal with spiking under a new crackdown on violence against women on nights out, Sir Keir Starmer has announced.

Bar staff to get anti-spiking training as part of Starmer's crackdown on nightlife violence against women

Former England ace Wayne Rooney has broken his silence about wife Coleen appearing on I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here.

Wayne Rooney admits he's voting for wife Coleen to do I'm A Celeb trials and 'wants to go into the jungle next'

Members of the Israeli forces inspect a site following a rocket fired from Lebanon hit an area in Rinatya, outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Hezbollah fires massive '340 missile' barrage in Tel Aviv after Israel killed 29 in Lebanon

A man in his 80s has died after his car went into the water in Lancashire 0n the latest Storm Bert fatality.

Man in his 80s dies after car goes into water as Storm Bert flooding sees major incident declared

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shadow Housing Secretary Kevin Hollinrake has called on Labour to stand up to the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Labour should stand up to the ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant, top Tory tells LBC's Lewis Goodall
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor (centre) and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin after the personal injury case against him.

Conor McGregor deletes vile rant about woman he raped after civil jury found him liable for 2018 attack
Lauren Laverne has revealed she is cancer-free

Lauren Laverne reveals she's cancer free in major health update

Wales has been hit with severe flooding

Body found in search for man, 75, who went missing while walking his dog near river during Storm Bert
Storm Bert is battering Britain for a second day

Major incident declared as Storm Bert causes 'devastating' floods with homes and cars left underwater
Westminster Bridge has been closed off following the stabbing

Man left fighting for his life after cardiac arrest on Westminster Bridge after stabbing rumours
Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Liam Payne

'Love you bro': Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne at first show since former bandmate's death
Diane Abbott speaks to Lewis Goodall

'It's literally a life and death question': Diane Abbott calls for more discussion on assisted dying before vote
Storm Bert i battering Britain for a second day

'Danger to life' warning as Storm Bert batters Britain for second day with more than 200 flood alerts in place
Max Verstappen has won his fourth F1 world title

Max Verstappen wins fourth F1 world title after Las Vegas Grand Prix

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News