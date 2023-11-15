Businesswoman fined after her broken-down van enters Clean Air Zone on the back of a pick-up truck

Eve Scragg received a fine after her car was taken away in a breakdown recovery vehicle. Picture: Eve Scragg

By Emma Soteriou

A businesswoman has been fined after her broken-down van entered a Clean Air Zone on the back of a pick-up truck.

Eve Scragg was shocked to receive a fine from Bristol City Council, claiming her yellow van had been driven through the Clean Air Zone in the city centre - despite her knowing she had stayed clear.

But photo "evidence" later revealed that the vehicle had gone through the zone at the Bath Road Bridge junction on September 25 - on the back of a pick-up truck.

Ms Scragg's van was being taken to a garage on a recovery vehicle after it had broken down.

She was able to appeal to the council and get the penalty charge notice cancelled. But she said her biggest concern was that she could have faced an even bigger fine if it had arrived while she was away.

"Apparently this is quite common - if your vehicle is being transported on the back of an AA truck like mine is here, the council system can't tell any different, and they evidently don't have any human sense checks in place before they send PCNs out," Ms Scragg, who is the founder of local business Fan The Flames Marketing & Design, told BristolLive.

"The result is anyone having their vehicle transported by a recovery truck is likely to get issued with a fine and threats if they don't pay up.

"I have now appealed the fine, but have been away so nearly didn't spot the letter in time to do so, there's a limited period in which you're allowed to appeal."

She added: "I'd guess a lot of others have found themselves in a similar situation or landed with fines through no fault of their own too."

A Bristol City Council spokesperson told BristolLive that the penalty charge notice had been sent out in error and had since been cancelled.