Busta Rhymes arrested and charged with assault after 'punching man in the face numerous times'

By Flaminia Luck

Busta Rhymes has been arrested and charged with third-degree assault after allegedly punching a man "in the face numerous times", US authorities said.

The US rapper and actor, real name Trevor Smith Jr, allegedly became involved in a "verbal dispute" with a 50-year-old man on January 10 in the Dumbo neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York.

Responding to a 911 call of harassment just after 10am, officers were told the altercation resulted in the Grammy-nominated musician allegedly "punching the victim in the face numerous times".

"The victim sustained swelling to the left side of the face," a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told the PA news agency.

The man was taken to a local hospital in a "stable condition".

Following an investigation, Rhymes, 52, was arrested and charged on January 14 with third-degree assault.

The offence is classed as a misdemeanour and carries a possible prison sentence of up to one year in New York if found guilty.

A representative for Rhymes has been contacted for comment.