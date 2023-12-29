Busted star James Bourne rushed to hospital after being bitten by black widow spider

James Bourne. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Busted star James Bourne has revealed he was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a black widow spider.

The singer, 40, shared an image of the bite online, saying he did not realise how "serious" it was.

He said he was met with concern after suffering from hypertension.

"I’m finally recovered now (touch wood) from being bitten by a black widow spider," Bourne said on Instagram.

"I did not know how serious my condition was until I was refused an IV drip at my local Next health because I was suffering hypertension with a blood pressure reading of 190 / 115 mmHg. Apparently that’s quite serious.

"I ended up at the hospital later that night! Anyway, I'm still here, alive and kicking! Cool story bro…"

Bourne shared an image of the bite. Picture: Social media

Black widow spiders are known for a distinctive marking they have on their abdomens.

Their poison is said to be 15 times stronger than rattlesnake venom.

Bites can cause nausea, muscle aches, and paralysis of the diaphragm, which makes breathing difficult, according to the National Geographic.

It comes after Bourne reunited with his Busted bandmates, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson, for a 20th anniversary tour.

The band is best known for hits such as Year 3000, What I Go to School For and Crashed the Wedding.