How busy was your commute? Trains quiet as UK returns to work

1 September 2020, 10:46

Commuters have experience both busy and empty trains on Tuesday morning
Commuters have experience both busy and empty trains on Tuesday morning. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

A mix of both busy and unusually quiet commuter trains are being reported as the Government steps up its campaign to get workers to return to offices.

Some commuters have experienced "dangerously busy" trains as they travelled back to work and teenagers head back to school, while others have claimed to be sat on completely empty carriages.

It follows a Government campaign to get workers back in offices and kids back to school, citing the significant damage empty town centres are having on the economy and businesses.

Hundreds of thousands more people are expected to gradually return to offices as the UK further eases out of lockdown following the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC the government message is that "it is now safe to return to work".

"Where it is possible, people can now return to work, it is safe to do so," he said.

"Your employer should have put in Covid-friendly measures to ensure that people can work safely from their offices because there are just things which are impossible to do from home over Zoom videos as we're doing now."

"Gradually now people will start to return to the office, but I suspect we'll see more flexible working than we've seen in the past and it will be for employers and employees to work out the right balance in their particular cases."

One commuter, Martin Ricketts, said his commuter train on the London Underground would "usually be packed" but claims "people don't trust the Government" over calls to return to work.

Labour has previously criticised the plans as being "unconscionable", while the CBI said any return to work push should involve a "hybrid" approach that did not force people to return.

Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell said: "It beggars belief that the government are threatening people like this during a pandemic. Forcing people to choose between their health and their job is unconscionable.

"Number 10 should condemn this briefing and categorically rule out any such campaign."

Latest News

Simon Case: Prince William's former private secretary named UK's new top civil servant

Bronze Age people used dead relatives' body parts as decorations and keepsakes, study reveals
Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his daughter

Ed Sheeran 'on cloud nine' after birth of baby girl

Coronavirus: Schools could get extra cash to cover COVID-19 costs, minister says
Marcus Rashford is spearheading a task force to tackle child poverty in the UK

Marcus Rashford warns of 'devastating' effects of child poverty as he launches new task force

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?
Police talk to people in Heaton Park, Manchester, about lockdown rules

North West of England local restrictions: What you can and cannot do
Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?