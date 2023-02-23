Cabin crew member, 24, died suddenly after fainting as plane landed at Stansted Airport

The Air Albania stewardess died from 'sudden adult death syndrome'. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A 24-year-old cabin crew member collapsed and died from 'sudden adult death syndrome' ten minutes after touching-down at Stansted Airport in December, an inquest has heard.

Greta Dyrmishi had just arrived at Stansted on an Air Albania flight from Tirana on December 21 when she fainted suddenly after suffering a heart attack.

Essex Coroners Court in Chelmsford heard that paramedics attempted to revive Ms Dyrmishi and administered CPR but were unable to save her life.

A post-mortem examination presented to area coroner Michelle Brown showed that Greta had suffered a cardiac arrest but that an underlying cause for the sudden could not be found - a condition known as Sudden Adult Death syndrome.

Air Albania stewardess Greta Dyrmishi, 24, died of a heart attack after arriving at Stansted. Picture: Instagram

The inquest was opened yesterday, two months after the stewardess's death.

Coroner Brown said: "This 24-year-old female was cabin crew on a flight from Albania and was on the tarmac when she appeared to faint and was given basic first aid.

"Ten minutes later there was no pulse and CPR commenced. Paramedics treated her and confirmed she had passed away.

"A post-mortem found her cause of death to be sudden adult death syndrome."

"She added: '[At the time of the incident,] she was at the front by the doors on a plane at Stansted Airport. This is suitable for a documentary inquest in due course."

Her death was previously announced by Air Albania in December - with the airline issuing a statement.

An Air Albania spokesperson said: "On December 21, after disembarking the passengers from our flight to London, one of our cabin crew Greta Dyrmishi had a heart attack.

"Even after all medical assistance was provided immediately, we still lost her."

"From the first moments, Air Albania contacted her family, and we continue to be close to them in these difficult moments.

"In respect to Greta and her family, we decided to share the news with the public at the appropriate time.

"We will always remember Greta as a passionate professional, an excellent coworker, and a great friend to all of us.

"May God mercy her and give peace to the family. Air Albania will continue to be with her family."