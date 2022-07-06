Breaking News

Cabinet members descend on Downing Street to call on Boris to go

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was seen arriving at Downing Street. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Members of the Cabinet are now descending on Downing Street to insist Boris Johnson resign.

Newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is believed to be among the slew of ministers visiting Downing Street as they prepare to tell Boris to quit.

He will be joined by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Wales Secretary Simon Hart and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is also set to join the delegation.

However, Michael Gove is said to be giving the group stand a miss after reportedly telling the PM earlier on Wednesday that he must step down.

It comes ahead of a 1922 Committee meeting at 5pm, which will also be addressed by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

This story is being updated