Boris Johnson's radical reshuffle of Cabinet has seen allies demoted, outsiders promoted and some key names kept in place.

Former foreign secretary Dominic Raab was sacked from his post and moved down to justice secretary after a long conversation with the prime minister in Parliament.

To appease his effective second-in-command, the PM handed Mr Raab the titles of Lord Chancellor and Deputy Prime Minister, the latter of which had been previously vacant.

He was replaced by Liz Truss - who had previously been heading the international trade department - meaning two of the Great Offices of State are now held by women, the other being Priti Patel, who will remain as home secretary.

Gavin Williamson was less fortunate, being axed as education secretary after a tenure plagued by gaffes and exam fiascos.

Stepping into his shoes is Nadhim Zahawi, who has overseen the UK's successful vaccine rollout and was touted as an MP who had earned a promotion to Cabinet.

But former housing and justice secretaries Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland were also given the boot by the PM, with both sackings coming as a surprise, according to LBC's Westminster Correspondent Ben Kentish.

Michael Gove was shifted into the Housing Department, leaving the roles of Cabinet Office Minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster free for Stephen Barclay to step into.

The newly-appointed Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government will also take on cross-government responsibility for levelling up and will retain ministerial responsibility for the Union and elections.

Health minister Nadine Dorries was also handed a promotion, stepping into the culture secretary role and replacing Oliver Dowden, who was bumped up to chairman of the Conservative Party and will remain in Cabinet as minister without portfolio.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan moved into the trade secretary role vacated by Ms Truss, who will keep her role as minister for women and equalities despite her promotion to foreign secretary.

Rishi Sunak will unsurprisingly remain as chancellor ahead of a significant spending review in just a few weeks time.

Likewise, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey and Environment Secretary George Eustice will all keep their jobs.

Mark Spencer is to continue as parliamentary secretary to the treasury and chief whip, while Alok Sharma will remain as COP 26 president.

Brandon Lewis will stay as Northern Ireland secretary, along with Simon Hart as Secretary of State for Wales and Alister Jack as Secretary of State for Scotland.

Co-chair of the Conservative Party Amanda Milling was removed from her post.

And Brexit supremo Lord Frost will stay on as Minister of State in the Cabinet Office.