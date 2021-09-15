Breaking News

Cabinet reshuffle will take place today, No10 source tells LBC

Boris Johnson is set to announce changes to his Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A Cabinet reshuffle is to take place this afternoon, a No10 source has confirmed.

The source said: "The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic.

"Yesterday the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter.



"But the government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities. The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country."

A shake-up of the Prime Minister's top team has been long expected in Westminster.

The news comes as Mr Johnson is currently being grilled at the Commons by MPs at Prime Minister's Questions, following the unveiling of his winter plan on Tuesday.

A number of senior ministers were noticeably absent, including Dominic Raab and Gavin Williamson, who have faced criticism in recent weeks.

The Prime Minister's presence in the Commons could allow him to sack ministers in his private office, away from the cameras in Downing Street.

Who could be at risk?

The scale of the reshuffle remains unclear, but it could be extensive - with senior ministers including Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab among those rumoured to be at risk of demotion or the sack.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has also come under criticism over his handling of his departmental responsibilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin Williamson

Mr Williamson has faced continued criticism throughout the pandemic and his handling of education.

He recently came under fire for confusing Marcus Rashford for black rugby player Maro Itoje on Zoom, and was ridiculed online.

Dominic Raab

The Foreign Secretary is one of the most senior leaders of the Cabinet, and has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over his handling of the UK's Afghanistan withdrawal.

The minister admitted in hindsight that he wouldn't have taken his luxury holiday while Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

This story is being updated