Caddyshack and Tron actress Cindy Morgan dies aged 69

Actress Cindy Morgan died of natural causes, police said. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Actress Cindy Morgan, known for performances in hit 1980s films Caddyshack and Tron, has died.

The star, 69, died late on Saturday night. She died of natural causes, according to Florida’s Palm Beach County sheriff’s office.

She played Lacey Underall in golf comedy Caddyshack. In a 2012 interview she said: “Caddyshack was my first film and I’ll say that the end product was so completely different, it was originally about the caddies.

“So at first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat.

“Look ’em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to do.”

Cindy Morgan was known for performances in hit 1980s films Caddyshack and Tron. Picture: Getty

She played Lora Baines in Tron, a computer programmer and Yori, her alter-ego in the film's computer-generated world.

Fans sent tributes after news of her death emerged.

One wrote: “Truly gutted to hear this. Tron is one of my favourite movies and I loved Cindy Morgan as Yori.”

Another said: “I will always be angry she didn’t get to reprise her role as Lori/Yori in Tron: Legacy.”