James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Caddyshack and Tron actress Cindy Morgan dies aged 69
8 January 2024, 09:45
Actress Cindy Morgan, known for performances in hit 1980s films Caddyshack and Tron, has died.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The star, 69, died late on Saturday night. She died of natural causes, according to Florida’s Palm Beach County sheriff’s office.
She played Lacey Underall in golf comedy Caddyshack. In a 2012 interview she said: “Caddyshack was my first film and I’ll say that the end product was so completely different, it was originally about the caddies.
“So at first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat.
“Look ’em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to do.”
Read more: Petition to strip Paula Vennells of CBE over Horizon scandal reaches one million signatures
Read more: Sunak 'considered axing Rwanda scheme' during leadership bid but was warned off by allies
She played Lora Baines in Tron, a computer programmer and Yori, her alter-ego in the film's computer-generated world.
Fans sent tributes after news of her death emerged.
One wrote: “Truly gutted to hear this. Tron is one of my favourite movies and I loved Cindy Morgan as Yori.”
Another said: “I will always be angry she didn’t get to reprise her role as Lori/Yori in Tron: Legacy.”