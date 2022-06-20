'What's fair is fair': Caitlyn Jenner backs ban on trans women in female sports

20 June 2022, 16:22

Jenner has been outspoken against people born as male from competing in women's sports
Jenner has been outspoken against people born as male from competing in women's sports. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Trans Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out in support of the ban on trans women completing in female sports, saying "what's fair is fair".

The retired athlete, who famously transitioned in 2015, has been outspoken against people born as male from competing in women's sports.

On Sunday Fina, the world governing body for swimming, voted to ban trans athletes from taking part in women's races if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.

Reacting to the news, Ms Jenner said: "It worked! I took a lot of heat - but what's fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period."

In a separate post, she said: "Thanks to all of you that stood with me as I talked about what should be obvious (not anti-lgbt but common sense). I am glad the international athletics community is speaking out. I will continue to speak out, act and advocate, for women in sports."

Under Fina's new policy, competitors must have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete in women’s competitions.

The move was backed by 71 per cent of Fina's 152 members.

The governing body will also aim to set up an 'open' category for swimmers whose gender identity is different from their birth sex.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries yesterday urged other sports to follow the example of FINA after the decision was announced following an extraordinary congress in Budapest.

She told LBC FINA had made "absolutely the right decision", adding: "I have been of the opinion that FINA came to today for a long time and have discussed this with my own department and established a policy.

"We're about to have a round table with all of the sports' governing bodies. It is just unacceptable that trans women compete in women's sport."

It comes after Lia Thomas 22, made history by becoming the first transgender person to win a US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I title. She won the 500-yard freestyle in Atlanta but received a chorus of boos.

Ms Thomas previously swam for the Pennsylvanian men's team before beginning hormone replacement therapy in 2019.

She will now be ineligible to compete in the women's category with immediate effect.

Ms Jenner won a gold medal in the men's decathlon at the 1976 Olympics.

At the time she was male and named Bruce.

She announced she was trans in April 2015, telling American journalist Diane Sawyer she had dealt with gender dysphoria since she was a child.

"For all intents and purposes, I'm a woman," she said.

She completed sex reassignment surgery in January 2017.

FINA's announcement comes two weeks after cycling's governing body, the UCI, voted to double the period of time before a rider transitioning from male to female can compete.

FINA president Husain Al-Musallam said: "We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness at our events, especially the women's category at FINA competitions."

FINA's 34-page policy document clarifies that male-to-female transgender athletes are still eligible to compete in the women's category "provided they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 [which marks the start of physical development], or before age 12, whichever is later".

Female-to-male transgender athletes will be eligible to compete in male categories, but in the sports of high diving and water polo they will be required to submit an 'assumption of risk' form, and are advised to seek advice on their physical capability.

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

Brits could face £640 fine if caught going to toilet in Spanish sea

Tube driver 'invited woman into cabin and sexually assaulted her while driving train'

Archie Battersbee's family given right to appeal over ruling that life support should end

Crippling rail strikes will plunge Britain into 'lockdown' as last-minute talks fail

Second heatwave possible for parts of UK as temperatures soar to 29C

Company director 'appalled' by £1,152 fine for close overtake of cyclist

Can I get a ticket refund for the train and tube strikes?

Teen 'fights for life' after hero neighbours rescue him from Burnley house explosion

Two killed after helicopter crashes into field in Yorkshire Dales

Girl, 12, raped after police ignored appeal for help, damning Oldham grooming report finds

Airport chaos: Which airlines are cancelling flights and why?

Boris recovering after surgery on his nose, No10 reveals as Raab becomes temporary PM

William recalls 'eye-opening' experience selling Big Issue after Diana 'inspiration'

Jeremy Hunt reveals he had cancer and his whole family have battled the disease

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

‘It’s just hell there’: Russia intensifies pounding of eastern Ukraine
Director Paul Haggis held at Italian hotel ahead of hearing in sex assault case
Cooler weather helps Spain tackle wildfires while rain helps in Germany
Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father returns to Kosovo

Belgium returns Congo independence hero Patrice Lumumba’s tooth to family
South Asia floods hampering access to food and clean water

Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a ‘seismic event’

William's blueprint for his monarchy: Prince 'plans to ban Andrew' and increase activism

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800
Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch again

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO
Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight
Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
