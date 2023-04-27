Parents' touching tribute to nature-loving girl, 16, found dead at £44,000 boarding school, as first pictures released

Caitlyn Scott-Lee was found dead at the school. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

The parents of a 16-year-old girl found dead near the grounds of a prestigious all-girls boarding school girl in Buckinghamshire have paid tribute to their daughter, as the first pictures of the student were released.

Thames Valley Police were called to Wycombe Abbey School, located 30 miles from central London, on Friday evening after receiving reports of a young girl being found dead.

Her parents said in a statement: "Caitlyn passed away at Wycombe Abbey School, on Friday 21st April 2023.

:Caitlyn was a well loved member of the Wycombe Abbey community and had a particular passion for the theatre, arts, music, and the environment.

"Caitlyn was gifted with autism and had an ability to see the world uniquely and thrive at her boarding house. The school community, friends, and family are grieving her loss but we are comforted in her personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

"Caitlyn enjoyed nature, the environment, sustainability, and birds. She would have appreciated potted plants over cut flowers, and support for The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Tributes and donations can be made in Caitlyn’s memory here.

In an earlier statement, police said: “Thames Valley Police was called to the Wycombe Abbey School at around 11.40pm on Friday 21 April after a 16-year-old girl was sadly found to have died.”

She was found in a wooded area near the school’s sports centre playing fields, The Mirror reports.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner,” a police spokesman added.

Wycombe Abbey School is a boarding and day school with fees that can cost as much as £44,100 per year.

It is regarded as one of the country’s top performing girls schools.

The headmistress of the school, Jo Duncan, said of the incident: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for the school said support would be offered to staff and students impacted by the incident.