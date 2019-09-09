Caller Says Boris Johnson Should Not 'Give Away' His Secret Plan

A caller, who confessed to not being "as informed as most people", said that Boris Johnson shouldn't give away his plans to the EU.

Jake, from Leicester, told LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty that taking away the option of a No-Deal Brexit is like "telling your enemy your plan" in a battle.

Shelagh suggested Boris Johnson could tell parliamentarians his "magical plan" in a closed environment, without having to reveal it to the public.

The reason he hasn't, she said, is because his plan is clearly a no-deal Brexit.

A caller tells Shelagh that Boris Johnson shouldn't give away his secret plan. Picture: LBC

She argued this case based on Amber Rudd's statement that the majority of government time is going towards preparing for leaving without a deal.

Amber Rudd, in an interview with Andrew Marr, said that "80-90 per cent" of government time is spent on no-deal preparations.

Jake insisted again that if you keep telling people your plan, "it's not really going to work out".

But Shelagh told the caller that Boris Johnson's plan clearly is to have no deal.