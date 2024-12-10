MP speaks out against plans to ban first-cousin marriage as he claims intermarriage can 'help build family bonds'

10 December 2024, 15:57 | Updated: 10 December 2024, 16:20

Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed speaking in the House of Commons against calls to introduce legislation to ban first-cousin marriage in the UK.
Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed speaking in the House of Commons against calls to introduce legislation to ban first-cousin marriage in the UK.

By Asher McShane

An MP has spoken against calls to ban first-cousin marriage in the UK, and suggested “advanced genetic test screening” is made available to prospective couples.

Independent Iqbal Mohamed said rather than “stigmatising” cousin marriages, a “much more positive approach” should be adopted to respond to health concerns linked to the children of those relationships.

He suggested measures could include the UK adopting similar screening efforts to those undertaken in Arab countries in the Persian Gulf.

Iqbal Mohamed at a pro-Palestine march during the summer
Iqbal Mohamed at a pro-Palestine march during the summer. Picture: Alamy

The MP for Dewsbury and Batley also used his Commons speech to insist "freedom of women must be protected at all times", but said he did not believe a ban on first-cousin marriages would be "effective or enforceable".

Mr Mohamed told the Commons: "There are documented health risks with first-cousin marriage and I agree this is an issue that needs greater awareness on."

Mr Mohamed spoke of the need to prevent so-called "virginity testing" and forced marriages, and also to protect freedom of women.

He told MPs: "However, the way to redress this is not to empower the state to ban adults from marrying each other, not least because I don't think it would be effective or enforceable.

"Instead the matter needs to be approached as a health awareness issue, a cultural issue where women are being forced against their will to undergo marriage.

"In doing so it is important to recognise for many people that this is a highly sensitive issue and in discussing it we should try to step into the shoes of those who perhaps are not from the same culture as ours, to better understand why the practice continues to be so widespread."

Mr Mohamed said an estimated 35% to 50% of all sub-Saharan African populations either "prefer or accept" cousin marriages, and it is "extremely common" in the Middle East and south Asia.

He added: "The reason the practice is so common is that ordinary people see family inter-marriage overall as something that is very positive, something that helps build family bonds and helps put families on a more secure financial foothold.

"However, as is well documented, it is not without health risks for the children of those relationships, some of whom will be born out of wedlock.

"Instead of stigmatising those in cousin marriages or those inclined to be, a much more positive approach would be to facilitate advanced genetic test screening for prospective married couples, as is the case in all Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, and more generally to run health education programmes targeting those communities where the practice is most common.

"I would therefore urge the House to vote against this motion and find a more positive approach to addressing the issues that are caused by first-cousin marriages, including the health risks and the consequences of modern conflicts and displacement of population around the world."

Conservative former minister Richard Holden was allowed by MPs today to introduce his Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill for further consideration.

Under current legislation, marriages to a sibling, parent or child are prohibited but not between first cousins.

The motion to introduce the Bill to the House was approved without the need for a formal vote.

Mr Holden asked for his Bill to be considered at second reading on January 17 next year, although it faces a battle to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.

Moving the motion, Mr Holden said: "Members across the House may wonder why first-cousin marriage is not already illegal, in fact many in this House and in the country may already believe that it is - and that is understandable."

He said a ban on first-cousin marriage was in place until 1540, explaining: "King Henry VIII broke with Rome and legalised marriage between first cousins so that he could marry Catherine Howard, his fifth wife and a cousin of his second wife Anna Boleyn."

Mr Holden highlighted variations in cousin marriage in countries around the world, adding: "Certain diaspora communities have extremely high rates of first-cousin marriage, with Irish Travellers being 20% to 40% and higher rates still among the British Pakistani community."

Mr Holden said "health, freedom and national values" are the reasons why he moved the Bill.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick, who backs the proposal, earlier told justice questions: "Cousin marriage has absolutely no place in Britain. The medical evidence is overwhelming, it significantly increases the risk of birth defects, and the moral case is clear. We see hundreds of exploitative marriages which ruin lives. Frankly, it should have been stamped out a long time ago.

"Will the Justice Secretary commit to ending this medieval practice which is rearing its head once again in modern Britain?"

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood replied: "You will know that there has been a recent Law Commission report on marriage law more generally and the Government is going to consult on broader reform to marriage law, we will certainly consider the issues he has raised before setting out a public position."

