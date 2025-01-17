Breaking News

Nazi-obsessed knifeman sentenced to life in prison after trying to murder asylum seeker

Callum Ulysses Parslow. Picture: Counter Terrorism Policing

By Henry Moore

A Nazi-obsessed knifeman has been jailed for life after stabbing an asylum seeker in the chest and hand.

Callum Ulysses Parslow, who produced his own “terrorist manifesto” before the attack and had Adolf Hitler’s signature tattooed on his left arm, has been handed a minimum term of 22 years and eight months behind bars after targeting the Pear Tree Inn near Worcester as a "protest" against small-boat crossings.

The Nazi-obsessed knifeman was found guilty of attempted murder last year.

The three-week hearing at Leicester Crown Court heard how the white supremacist stabbed Nahom Hagos in the chest and hand after buying a "specialist" 1,000 US dollars (£770) knife online.

Prior to his arrest, Parslow attempted to post on X, writing he “just did my duty to England”, the court heard.

Parslow, who denied attempted murder but admitted wounding, told jurors he made a four-and-a-half-mile journey to the rural hotel on April 2 to stab "one of the Channel migrants" because he was "angry and frustrated" at small boat crossings.

Callum Ulysses Parslow was obsessed with Adolf Hitler. Picture: Counter Terror Police

Mr Justice Dove handed Parslow told the defendant on Friday: "You committed a vicious and unprovoked assault on a complete stranger Nahom Hagos who suffered devastating injuries as a result of your violence."

"This was undoubtedly a terrorist attack," he added.

Following his attack, the white supremacist attempted to share his “manifesto” with Tommy Robinson, also tagging prominent politicians including Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman.

The message failed to send because he had tagged too many people.

In the far-right document, Parslow railed against the so-called “evil enemies of nature and of England who he believes are “the Jews, the Marxists and the Globalists.”

Prosecutor Tom Storey KC told the court Parslow clearly intended to publish his manifesto given the slew of media outlets and politicians he had tagged on X, formerly known as Twitter.

These included Laurence Fox, Nick Griffin, Donald Trump, Lee Anderson, Liz Truss, Michael Gove, Lord David Cameron, Richard Tice and Boris Johnson.

Raiding his apartment, police found a second knife, an axe, a metal baseball bat, an armband bearing a swastika, copies of Mein Kampf and a Nazi medallion.

Nahom Hagos, from Eritrea in East Africa, was eating in the hotel when Parslow launched his attack.

He said it was a “miracle” he survived the stabbing.

Parslow has Hitler's signature tattooed on his arm. Picture: PA Media

After stabbing Hagos, Parslow ran towards the canal, being spotted with blood on his hands.

Blood which contained a DNA profile matching that of 25-year-old Mr Hagos was found on the blade of the knife abandoned by Parslow, whose email address included the phrase "lordadolfreborn".

Details of the trial could not be reported until a court order was lifted on Friday after Parslow pleaded guilty to an unconnected sexual offence and two charges under the Malicious Communications Act.

Explaining the circumstances of the attempted murder to the jury, Mr Storey said: "Mr Hagos (after being asked by Parslow where he was from) told him he was from Eritrea.

"The defendant then produced a knife with which he proceeded to stab and lash out at him, inflicting wounds to his chest and the back of his hand.

"The defendant's actions that day were carefully planned, and were driven by a particular ideology, specifically an extreme right-wing ideology, which had led him to identify and target his victim on the basis of his ethnicity."

Opening the case for the Crown at the start of the trial, Mr Storey said: "Over the weeks leading up to this event, the defendant had planned what he was going to do, researching hotels which were being used to house asylum seekers on behalf of the government."