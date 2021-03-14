Cambridge children write Mother's Day cards to 'Granny Diana'

14 March 2021, 15:15 | Updated: 14 March 2021, 17:39

A Mother's Day card written by Princess Charlotte says: "Papa is missing you". Picture: Kensington Palace
By Nick Hardinges

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute to their "Granny Diana" by writing Mother's Day cards, and said: "Papa is missing you."

Pictures of cards written by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been posted on the official Instagram page of Kensington Palace.

A caption running alongside the images says Mother's Day will be "different once again" this year.

The post added that many people will be looking forward to a time in the not-too-distant future when they can give their mum a hug again.

Prince Louis made a card with a love heart on it for Diana, the Princess of Wales. Picture: Kensington Palace
Prince George sent his love to "Granny Diana" and said he is always thinking of her. Picture: Kensington Palace

"But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging," it reads.

"Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

"Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day," the palace said.

The social media post includes what appears to be a crayon drawing of a landscape featuring a tree, the sun, flowers, hills and birds flying in a blue sky.

George's card says: "Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George xxxxx."

Charlotte's card says: "Dear Granny Diana I am thinking of you on mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx."

Louis' card features a painted drawing of a big heart and is adorned with animal stickers, but only reads: "From Louis."

