Mum with 'heart of gold' and children, eight and four, killed in fire 'started by charging e-bike'

3 July 2023, 15:53

Scott Peden tried to save his family
Scott Peden tried to save his family. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A mum with a "heart of gold" and her children, eight and four, were killed in fire started by a charging e-bike, the fire service has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oliver Peden, four, and Lily Peden, eight, died after being taken to hospital following the blaze in Cambridge early on Friday.

Gemma Germeney, 31, who has been described as having a "heart of gold", died in the fire.

Scott Peden, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital and suffered life-threatening injuries after trying to save his family.

A child at a neighbouring home was also taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation but he is not seriously injured.

On Monday, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said its investigation into the cause of the fatal fire had concluded.

"It is believed that the fire started accidentally and the most probable cause was an e-bike," a spokesman said.

Read more: Mum with 'heart of gold' and children, eight and four, killed in fire as 'hero dad' seriously hurt trying to save them

Read more: Madeline McCann prime suspect 'had lock pick kit' at his home, witness claims

Tributes have been paid to the family after the blaze
Tributes have been paid to the family after the blaze. Picture: Facebook

Area Commander Stuart Smith said: "Fire service and specialist fire investigators, together with police forensic teams and a fire dog, have spent the weekend carrying out a thorough investigation of the maisonette.

"A fire investigation looks for the most probable cause and in this case, we believe that to be an electric bike that was charging.

"We know e-bikes and e-scooters are popular modes of personal transport at the moment and we are urging anyone with one to be aware of the potential risks and follow simple precautions to reduce the likelihood of the batteries overheating.

"We also know that regardless of the cause, devastating incidents like this make people think about fire safety in general at home and as well as having lots of information on our website, our fire safety team will be in the Sackville Close area over the next few days to share advice and offer reassurance."

Following the incident, the fire service issued advice on charging e-bikes and e-scooters, saying people should avoid charging them overnight and not leave them any longer than they need to fully charge.

Scott was injured in the fire
Scott was injured in the fire. Picture: Facebook

One resident told The Sun: "Gemma loved her kids to bits, she was a devoted mum and she had a heart of gold.

"We heard that her partner Scott had tried to rescue them all when the fire broke out in the middle of the night.

"He was a hero, but he couldn't save them. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

Another neighbour described how he was woken up by alarm when the fire broke out at about 1am.

He said he only realised how serious the blaze was when stretchers were brought out of the home.

Read more: Brits urged not to cancel summer trips to France as riots continue - while grandmother of 'executed' boy pleads for calm

Police, ambulance and air ambulance crews joined firefighters at the scene.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service's area commander Stuart Smith said the fire was "a devastating and deeply upsetting incident that will touch many people".

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire City Council said: "People will be shocked and distressed to hear about this incident in their local community and we are working to provide support to those people who have been directly affected, including the occupants of neighbouring properties.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and all of the people who have been affected."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Obit-Leandro De Niro Rodriguez

Robert De Niro’s grandson dies aged 19

Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply distressed' Robert De Niro breaks silence after death of his grandson aged 19

RMT and Aslef have confirmed fresh travel disruption for July 2023

When are the train strikes in July? Full list of dates and services affected

Last month was the hottest June on record.

Met Office issues stark warning over climate change after recording hottest June ever

Supermarkets slammed for petrol prices

Drivers paid an extra 6p a litre for fuel after supermarkets kept prices high, damning report finds

Saju Chelavalel has been jailed for life after killing his wife and two children.

Father who strangled wife and infant children in ‘deeply traumatising’ triple-murder jailed for life

'Boil in the bag' funeral language is 'awful' says Dr Ros Clarke

'We must remember humans are body and soul': 'Boil in the bag' funeral language is 'awful', top Anglican layperson says

An aeroplane above a french flag alongside the Arc De triumph at nightfall surrounded by police and riots

France travel advice: Is it safe to go and where are the riots happening?

Jan. 6 Arrest

Man accused of striking officer during US Capitol attack arrested in Florida

The Prime Minister weighed in on the controversial stumping.

Rishi Sunak wades in to Ashes 'cheating' row saying Australia's behaviour 'not in the spirit of cricket'

Andrew O’Donnell (left) and Max Wall (right)

School leaver 'dies in shock' hours after friend 'suffers deadly fall' while holidaying in Greece

Thousands of lightning strikes can be seen for the first time

Watch thousands of lightning strikes flash on UK and across the world as new European satellite launches

Leon Gautier

Leon Gautier, last surviving member of elite French D-Day unit, dies aged 100

French riots in the streets and pictures of fire fighters putting out flames

Why are people rioting in France? The reason behind the French protests

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law

Hong Kong police offer rewards for arrests of overseas pro-democracy activists

People gather in front of the city hall in Lyon

French show solidarity at town halls targeted in riots after police shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver Dowden has been accused of misleading MPs

Deputy PM Oliver Dowden accused of misleading MPs after Conservatives brief their statistics as Treasury analysis
The final images of the Dawood family before the sub trip

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush flew to London to reassure UK businessman and his son over Titanic sub trip
Police attended the explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi

Four injured after building explosion in Tokyo

Servicemen from the US 101 Airborne Division on exercise near the Black Sea port of Constanta in Romania

Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia

Greek politicians take the oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new parliament

Greece’s new parliament sworn in following conservative party’s election victory

The footage has appalled viewers

'But then I have to deal with it': PCSO slammed for 'cowardice' after refusing to intervene in 'shop brawl'
A woman lays a tribute to victims of the Russian attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk

Prize-winning Ukrainian writer dies of injuries after restaurant missile attack

Smoke rises in the military stronghold of Jenin in the occupied West Bank

Eight Palestinians killed as Israeli drones target West Bank militant stronghold

Chris Cummins thought his rescuer was an angel

Ex-mayor, 75, rescued after getting stuck under pipe for five days when 'taking a shortcut to the train station'
Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply loved and appreciated' grandson of Robert De Niro dies aged 19 as devastated mother pays tribute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit