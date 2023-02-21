Cambridge students vote for entirely vegan menu for catering services following campaign by XR offshoot

Students at Cambridge University have voted to back a transition to an entirely vegan menu across all its catering services. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Students at Cambridge University have voted to back a transition to an entirely vegan menu across all its catering services.

On Monday, the Cambridge students' union voted for talks to be held with the university's catering services on removing all animal products from cafes and canteens.

However, the decision doesn't guarantee that Cambridge’s catering services will go completely vegan, as the power to change food policy lies with the institution itself.

It also doesn't directly apply to Cambridge's 31 colleges, though the campaign said it gave “an extremely strong mandate for colleges to begin transitioning to 100% plant-based menus”.

The university has already removed beef and lamb from its menus, as of 2016.

The group’s motion, which calls for the change in response to “climate and biodiversity crises”, was supported by 72 percent of non-abstaining student representatives who voted following a four-week consultation process.

The vote came after lobbying from Cambridge's Plant Based Universities campaign, which is supported by Extinction Rebellion offshoot Animal Rebellion.

William Smith, 24, from the Cambridge branch of the Plant-Based Universities campaign, said: “It’s great that Cambridge students’ union has passed our motion to work with the university to implement a just and sustainable plant-based catering system.

“By removing animal products from its menus, the university could significantly reduce its environmental impact and showcase to the world its commitment to sustainability.

“The university catering services has already made important strides, for example in 2016 when it removed beef and lamb from all its menus. We look forward to working with them on the next necessary steps.”

The Plant-Based Universities campaign is a nationwide initiative of students who are pushing for their universities and student unions to adopt fully plant-based catering, and has offshoots at more than 40 institutions.

A spokesperson for the university said: “The University of Cambridge removed ruminant meat from the menu in all university catering Service cafes in 2016 and has a sustainable food policy which also seeks to actively promote plant-based options, remove unsustainable fish from the menu and reduce food waste.

"We always welcome suggestions from students and staff.”