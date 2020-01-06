Camden's iconic Koko music venue engulfed in huge blaze

6 January 2020, 22:00 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 22:24

Koko in Camden Town was on fire on Monday night
Koko in Camden Town was on fire on Monday night. Picture: Oliver Cooper

An iconic north London music venue has been engulfed in flames while undergoing extensive renovation work.

The blaze broke out at Koko in Camden Town, which has hosted performances from the likes of Amy Winehouse, the Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran, on Monday evening.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters battled the fire, which is covering around 30 per cent of the roof, according to the London Fire Brigade.

They attended the fire shortly before 9pm after receiving 22 calls about the blaze and said they were "working hard to save the rest of the building."

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould described the fire as "heartbreaking" and praised the fire brigade for their "swift and courageous response."

Local MP Keir Starmer also called the fire "awful" but said the work of firefighters had been "incredible" and that "we owe them so much."

The legendary venue opened as The Camden Theatre in 1900, but was best known during its incarnation as the Camden Palace between 1982 and 2004.

It closed for refurbishment in March 2019 and was due to reopen this spring.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes sixth MP to announce campaign
Dame Margaret Hodge

Dame Margaret Hodge reveals who she is backing for Labour leader

US-led coalition to 'scale back in Baghdad' after Qassem Soleimani killing

Antonio Rudiger: Tottenham find 'no evidence' of racism by fans towards Chelsea defender

GHB: Home Secretary wants review into 'date-rape' drug after Reynhard Sinaga case

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari heard what the US airstrike means in Iran

US kills Iranian General: Expert explains what will happen next in Middle East
LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?