Students left horrified after camera discovered under desk at university

A camera was found under a desk at Queen Mary University of London. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Students have been left horrified after a camera was discovered under a desk at a London university.

The device - which had been filming students against their knowledge or consent - was found by security staff in the Graduate Centre of the Mile End campus last week.

Students at the university reportedly voiced concerns that someone had been placing small cameras under desks in order to film up students’ skirts, according to The Tab.

The university has confirmed they are looking into this "serious matter thoroughly".

The camera was found at the Graduate Centre at the university's Mile End campus. Picture: QMUL

'Serious matter'

A spokesperson for Queen Mary University of London said: “This week, security colleagues found a camera under a desk in one of our student areas.

"They immediately removed the camera, which did not contain a memory card and was not connected to any other device.

"No other devices were found following a scan of study spaces across the University, which we continue to monitor.

“The safety and security of our Queen Mary community is our number one priority, and we continue to investigate this serious matter thoroughly.

"Support is available to our students and staff, including through our dedicated, 24/7 student wellbeing helpline and our advice and counselling service.”