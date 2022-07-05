Cameron Norrie makes Wimbledon history as he storms through to semi-finals

5 July 2022, 23:47

Cameron Norrie soaked in the biggest moment of his career after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals
Cameron Norrie soaked in the biggest moment of his career after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Cameron Norrie soaked in the biggest moment of his career after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in dramatic fashion before backing himself to defeat Novak Djokovic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ninth seed twice recovered from a set down to claim a 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 victory over Belgian David Goffin on a raucous Court One - becoming only the fourth British man in the Open era to reach the last four at the All England Club.

Norrie is not prone to great shows of emotion but he struggled to get the words out during his post-match interview.

"Just all the hard work and the sacrifices and everything kind of all hit me at once," he said.

"Especially the situation, here at Wimbledon in front of my family, my friends, and obviously a lot of people following that match.

"(I) got emotional there and (it was) just a crazy day and crazy match to get through, especially with the way that it started. That's the reason why you play the sport."

Norrie's parents David and Helen have travelled over from their home in New Zealand to watch their son this summer, and the 26-year-old said: "I think every match that I've won this week my mum has cried.

"The matches are getting bigger and the moments are getting more special. I think they're just super happy for me that I'm doing something that I love, and it's just a bonus that I'm winning. I think it was probably pretty stressful for them today.

"They came over after the match when I was on the bike and both gave me a big hug, and my sister too. Very cool to have them here watching. Obviously very rare for them to be here, especially over the last couple of years.

"To see me playing at the level that I have been and to get some wins and to experience moments like that is exactly why they came."

Read more: Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Read more: Wimbledon adds gender neutral toilets in tournament's latest 'woke' move

Norrie took over as British number one last October after winning the ATP tournament in Indian Wells in what was previously the biggest moment of his career, but he had been overshadowed by Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu prior to this fortnight.

His profile has now sky-rocketed, with some fans rechristening the famous Wimbledon hill Norrie Knoll.

"I heard that as well," he said.

"I don't even know what a knoll is. I would say it doesn't roll off the tongue as well as Henman Hill."

Norrie had played two of his best grand slam matches in beating American duo Steve Johnson and Tommy Paul in the previous rounds but he was unable to find the same form initially here against Goffin, a former top-10 player who has slipped down the rankings following injury.

The Belgian is one of the sweetest strikers of a ball on tour at his best and he deservedly took the opening set. Goffin looked to be on his way to the second as well when he broke to lead 4-3 only to unexpectedly throw in a poor game.

Norrie took full advantage by levelling the match but was 4-0 down in the third set in double-quick time.

He finally began to find his rhythm during the fourth set, urging the crowd to support him, who responded with frequent chants of "Norrie, Norrie, Norrie, Oi, Oi, Oi".

He broke through after a long eighth game and appeared to have both the momentum and the stamina heading into the decider but Goffin withstood the pressure until the 11th game, when Norrie seized his moment.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left their seats in the Royal Box to come and cheer him on, and Norrie said: "I didn't notice that during the match but I saw them at the end there.

"So that's obviously very special to be playing in front of them, and obviously they had more interest in my match, which is pretty cool.

"I think David did a good job of kind of hushing the crowd, he was playing at such a high level and was really giving me nothing.

"I think at the end of the fourth, that 4-3 game I really got the crowd involved, and from then on they were behind me every point. I think it frustrated him a little bit. Maybe that was the difference today."

Norrie knows he will need to play better from the start if he is to have a chance of defeating Djokovic, who has only lost one completed match at Wimbledon since he was beaten by Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Asked if he can win, Norrie said: "For sure. I think it's obviously one of the toughest tasks in tennis. I'd say grass is his favourite surface and his record is unbelievable here at Wimbledon. It's going to be tough.

"I'm going to have to improve a lot of things from today. I don't think I'm going to have the chance to lose focus like I did today. I think I was a little bit fortunate. I'm looking forward to taking it to him and seeing the level he brings."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Nadhim Zahawi has replaced Rishi Sunak

Nadhim Zahawi replaces Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer

Steve Barclay

Steve Barclay appointed Health Secretary after Sajid Javid resigns

ad

Chicago shooter 'dressed up as a woman' to evade cops after killing seven

Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson's leadership faced a fresh crisis.

Read Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid's resignation letters in full

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned

The end of Boris? Beleaguered PM fights for political life after Sunak and Javid quit

British Airways has revealed it will be scrapping hundreds more flights from Gatwick and Heathrow.

BA axes hundreds more summer flights from Gatwick and Heathrow

Glum faces round the Cabinet table

Glum faces of the cabinet as PM under pressure over Pincher sleaze scandal

J

Dad-of-two 'lawfully-killed' in 'delusional' police operation, inquiry finds

A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape is being quizzed on two further sex attacks against a second woman.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape accused of two further attacks

Top baby names revealed

Top 100 baby names of 2022 so far revealed: Muhammad and Lily take top spots

Lurpak has jumped to £9.35 in some stores, while others have added security tags to the products.

Supermarkets add security tags to Lurpak as price soars to £9 a tub

Exclusive
asds

Harry Dunn family 'heartbroken' over claims 'killer' fled while Pincher was 'distracted'

Sgt Laurence Knight

Met sergeant 'raped woman on Brighton beach' after meeting her on stag do

Saville Green flats

Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block

Boris Johnson "forgot" he had been told about a 2019 complaint against Chris Pincher, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has said.

'It was the wrong thing to do': PM admits it was a 'mistake' to promote Pincher

Cinemas across the UK have banned groups of young people dress in suits from watching the new Minion's film

Cinemas ban teens in suits from watching new Minions film after viral TikTok trend

Latest News

See more Latest News

The aftermath of the blaze in Bedford.

Horror Bedford explosion may have been sparked by camping stove as more bodies feared
Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests
Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91.

EastEnders and Desmond's actress Mona Hammond dies aged 91

New laws will give residents the right to vote on street name changes proposed by local councils

Residents to be given power to stop 'woke' councils changing historic street names
Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters causing mayhem on motorways
Boris Johnson is believed to have been given a "first-hand account" of allegations against MP Chris Pincher

Boris given 'first-hand account' of allegations against Pincher before his promotion
A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape in north London
Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties
Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems

Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/07 | Watch again

The Conservative Party is having what looks and sounds like a collective nervous breakdown, Andrew Marr has said.

Andrew Marr: The Conservative Party is having what looks like a collective nervous breakdown
Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson

Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson
James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'
Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster
Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call
Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London