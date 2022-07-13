Camilla appears to poke fun at woke culture at event to mark 75th birthday

The Duchess of Cornwall at The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Duchess of Cornwall appeared to make a light-hearted joke at woke culture at an event marking her 75th birthday.

Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall with Gyles Brandreth during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday. Picture: Alamy

Actors, musicians and writers joined Camilla for a champagne reception and sea bass lunch at the National Liberal Club, Whitehall, on Tuesday afternoon.

Greeting guests at the star-studded event, Camilla said: “Ladies and gentlemen, if I’m allowed to call you that, good afternoon.”

She appeared to make the light-hearted reference to the debate about gender identity and pronouns ahead of her 75th birthday on Sunday.

Clarence House told The Telegraph it was up to others to interpret her remark but aides suggested it was in keeping with the “irreverent spirit” of the lunch, hosted by her friend Gyles Brandreth.

Dame Joanna Lumley and Jeremy Irons were also among A-listers at the lunch, organised by The Oldie magazine.

They laughed along as the future Queen consort delivered her welcome speech, with the royal proclaiming she was a "confirmed oldie".

Camilla appeared in good spirits as she cracked jokes, saying that her birth year, 1947, was memorable because, for the first time, “soft loo paper went on sale”.

She told guests she wanted to celebrate the achievements of those aged over 70.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Derek Jacobi (L) and Gyles Brandreth (R) as the Duchess celebrates her 75th birthday at a lunch, hosted by the Oldie Magazine. Picture: Getty

"You sweetly thought you were here because of who you are," the broadcaster Gyles Brandreth joked with guests.

"You're actually here because of how old you are."

The duchess spoke about the year she was born and paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April last year.

"I know that some of you were around in 1947 - by the way, a vintage year for claret," she said.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall greets a guest as the Duchess celebrates her 75th birthday. Picture: Getty

"It was also the year when the first Ealing Comedies were released, the school leaving age was raised to 15, Gardeners' Question Time was first broadcast, the University of Cambridge admitted women to full membership and soft loo paper went on sale for the first time.

"It was also in 1947 that the-then Princess Elizabeth married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten: two of the most remarkable people in our country's history.

"The Duke of Edinburgh's philosophy was clear - look up, look out, say less, do more and get on with the job - and that's just what I intend to do."

After a speech by Lord Williams, who hailed the duchess as a "warrior lady", Camilla was presented with a birthday cake by her 15-year-old granddaughter, Lola.

The tiered creation - featuring the duchess' coat of arms and Jack Russells - was wheeled in on a trolley as the award-winning bass baritone Willard White led guests in a round of "Happy Birthday".