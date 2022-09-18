Camilla to remember Queen's 'wonderful blue eyes' and 'unforgettable smile' in televised tribute

18 September 2022, 00:01

Camilla will pay tribute to the Queen in a televised statement on Sunday
Camilla will pay tribute to the Queen in a televised statement on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen Consort is to pay a televised tribute to the late Queen, recalling her "wonderful blue eyes" and saying "I will always remember her smile".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Camilla, in pre-recorded words, will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II carved out her own role for many years in the "difficult position" of being a "solitary woman" in a male-dominated world.

"I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there," the Queen Consort will add, being among the majority of the nation for whom, until now, the Queen was the only British monarch they had ever known or could recall.

The Queen Consort's tribute to her mother-in-law is set to be aired on Sunday, the eve of the Queen's state funeral, shortly before the national minute's silence at 8pm.

Read more: Head bowed William leads Queen's grandchildren in vigil at her coffin with Harry in uniform

Read more: Kate and Camilla display new royal partnership during special lunch for sorrowful Commonwealth dignitaries

"She's been part of our lives for ever," Camilla will say.

"I'm 75 now and I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there.

"It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.

"There weren't women prime ministers or presidents.

"She was the only one so I think she carved her own role."

Camilla will say she 'can't remember' anyone other than the Queen being the monarch
Camilla will say she 'can't remember' anyone other than the Queen being the monarch. Picture: Alamy

Remembering the late monarch, Camilla will add: "She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face.

"I will always remember her smile.

"That smile is unforgettable."

Read more: 'It means an awful lot that you're all here': Charles and William greet mourners queueing to see the Queen

Read more: 'We thought you'd be here forever': Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth II delivered a masterstroke on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022 when she endorsed the then-Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when the time came.

The Queen said it was her "sincere wish" and called on the public to back both her daughter-in-law and Charles when he became King.

It was a shrewd move from the monarch, in her twilight years, setting her affairs in order and ensuring as smooth a transition as possible.

It ended years of debate over what Camilla - Charles's former mistress - would eventually be called.

Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the prince's marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, and, when news of their affair first came to light, she faced vitriolic criticism.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘uninvited’ to state reception at Buckingham Palace

Read more: Ebay removes listings for wristbands to see Queen's lying-in-state after bids reach thousands of pounds

But in the decades after the Waleses' divorce, the untimely death of Diana in 1997 and Camilla's acceptance into The Firm, the public mood towards the former Mrs Parker Bowles has softened.

Following her wedding to Charles in 2005, Camilla very gradually took on a more prominent position within the royal family, including riding next to the Queen in her Diamond Jubilee carriage procession in 2012.

She also began to attend the State Opening of Parliament and was made a Privy Counsellor in 2016 ahead of the Queen's official 90th birthday.

She is expected to be crowned Queen at the King's coronation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The incident happened on Atholl Drive, Heywood

Woman and two men arrested on suspicion of murder after teenage boy died in Rochdale

Wristbands to see the Queen's lying-in-state are being put on eBay for thousands of pounds - but listings are quickly being removed

Ebay removes listings for Queen's lying-in-state wristbands after sellers put price at £100,000

Police investigating stabbing of two officers in Leicester Square

Man, 24, charged after two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square on Friday

The Queen's grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin for 15 minutes on Saturday evening

'United in grief': William leads Queen's grandchildren in poignant vigil at her coffin

Kate and Camilla during lunch for Commonwealth dignitaries at Buckingham Palace

Kate and Camilla display new royal partnership during special lunch for sorrowful Commonwealth dignitaries

Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen

'We thought you'd be here forever': Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth II

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Scotland Yard

Protesters gather outside Met Police HQ over killing of unarmed black man Chris Kaba

The incident happened on Coupland Road in Leeds

Baby girl, 1, dies after being knocked down and killed by her 'devastated' dad in front of her home

Queen statue may be placed permanently in Trafalgar Square

Queen Elizabeth statue could be placed in Trafalgar Square after talks between MPs and officials

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘uninvited’ to state reception at Buckingham Palace

Moldovan killer Sergiu Boianjiu jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Moldovan killer who came to Britain jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Putin speaks following Ukraine's counter-attacks against Russia

Russia may be unable to fend off another Ukraine attack experts say as Putin vows to press on

King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to the queue

'It means an awful lot that you're all here': Charles and William greet mourners queueing to see the Queen

The satellite images show the scale of the queue to see the Queen

Queue to see the Queen and crowds of mourners so big they can be seen from space

The Duke of Sussex, pictured here in a morning suit, will be in military uniform at the vigil later

Prince Harry to stand vigil at foot of Queen's coffin in military uniform

Chinese vice president Wang Qishan will attend the funeral of the Queen

China’s Vice President to attend Queen’s funeral - after delegation banned from lying-in-state

Latest News

See more Latest News

152 La mala ordina (Henry Silva)

Henry Silva, star of original Ocean’s Eleven, has died aged 95

Serbia Pride March

Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march

Ebor Festival 2022 – Day Three – York Racecourse

Quickthorn ‘in great form’ for Cadran challenge

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019

Queen funeral hearse

Chinese vice president to represent Xi Jinping at Queen’s funeral

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

Munich’s Oktoberfest opens after two-year hiatus

Destroyed home

Pressure on Russian forces increases after Ukrainian advance

Akos Hadhazy

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

Putin and Xi

Putin vows to continue Russian attack on Ukraine

Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is reportedly planning a trip to the UK to pay respects to the Queen

Saudi crown prince’s ‘planned visit for Queen’s funeral’ sparks human rights backlash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London