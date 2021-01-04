Can construction work continue in new England lockdown?

4 January 2021, 16:53 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 21:08

Construction sites will remain open under the new national lockdown
Construction sites will remain open under the new national lockdown. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England in the face of rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday night, the Prime Minister told the nation to stay indoors other than for limited exceptions, with measures expected to last until mid-February.

Mr Johnson said the new variant, which is up to 70 per cent more transmissible, was spreading in a "frustrating and alarming" manner, and warned the number of Covid patients in English hospitals is 40 per cent higher than the first peak.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson confirms tougher new Covid-19 measures will be announced soon

READ MORE: UK records 58,784 new Covid cases - highest daily total ever

But what does the Prime Minister’s announcement mean for the construction industry?

The construction industry will remain open, with government guidelines stating "people who work in critical national infrastructure, construction or manufacturing... should continue to travel to their workplace".

Announcing a new national lockdown for Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said the construction industry would remain open, however she added this would be kept under review.

In areas previously under the highest Tier 4 level of coronavirus restrictions in England, construction sites had been able to remain open, and they were also allowed to stay open throughout the country’s November lockdown.

However when the first national lockdown was announced in March, many sites shut their gates and projects were put on hold as the Government was accused of not offering clear guidance.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeff Bezos

Amazon supremo Jeff Bezos tops list of largest charitable gifts of 2020
Boris Johnson is expected to announce further lockdown measures later tonight

Is England going into a third national lockdown?

The cupola and bells of an Orthodox church on the Greek island of Santorini (PA)

Greece’s Orthodox Church rejects government order to close places of worship
A seized South Korean-flagged tanker is escorted by Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats on the Persian Gulf (Tasnim news agency/AP)

Iran seizes oil tanker and enriches uranium amid mounting US tensions
Backdropped by the Gibraltar rock, people wearing face masks walk along the stalls of a weekly market at the Spanish city of La Linea (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Pandemic issues overshadow Brexit as Gibraltar moves into new era
Jeremy Hunt has demanded the immediate closure or schools and a ban on household mixing

'Close borders, schools and ban household mixing now' - Jeremy Hunt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

A new national lockdown has been introduced in England

National lockdown: What are the new rules for England?

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in the UK

What is the difference between the Oxford and Pfizer Covid vaccines?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience
SAGE member sets out details of the new Covid strain

SAGE member: 'Difficult decisions have to be made' around closing schools and universities
The Mayor has warned coronavirus is "out of control"

Sadiq Khan: 'This virus is out of control, the NHS is stretched, staff are stretched...'
This NHS worker told LBC her story

'We're all exhausted' - NHS nurse tells LBC the 'dire' state at her hospital
Junior doctor tells LBC of desperate situation in hospitals as Covid cases surge

Junior doctor tells LBC of desperate situation in hospitals as Covid cases surge
Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him

Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London