"Can I have a go next?" Teen girl heard second man ask as she was raped twice on night out

"Can I have a go next?" Teen girl heard second man ask as she was raped twice on night out. Picture: Square Mile News/Met Police

By Harvey Lindsay

A teenage girl was raped twice during a horrifying ordeal that included a passer-by who asked "can I have a go next?", a court heard.

A teenage girl was raped twice during a horrifying ordeal that included a passer-by who asked "can I have a go next?", a court heard.

An 18-year-old student was raped by two different men after losing her friends during a night out in London's West End.

Southwark Crown Court heard the girl was found in Victoria Embankment Gardens at the end of a night out where she was approached and raped by a man in August 2019.

One man has not been found while a second man, Wesley Roden, approached and asked: "Can I have a go next?"

Mr Roden, 33 denies raping the girl, was then told: "Yeah, you can do what you like when I'm done".

Wesley Roden, approached a teen girl and asked: "Can I have a go next?" before raping her. Picture: Square Mile News

Read more: Two 11-year-old girls and woman, 38, among five arrested over 'racially aggravated attack'

Read more: Firefighters postpone strike action as union members consider pay rise offer

Roden, of no fixed address forced himself on the girl before she was found by a "good Samaritan" upon leaving the park, jurors heard.

Police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old girl was raped in Victoria Embankment Gardens. Picture: The Met

The court was told the student was drinking vodka, cider and beer while out with friends, however when they were denied entry to Heaven nightclub they went to sober up at a nearby McDonald's, before the girl lost her friends.

She was seen on CCTV at 2.40am being helped over locked gates by the first suspect before being taped leaving on his own.

Her friend told the court how she was attacked, saying: "She said all she could remember was walking down a dark road by Heaven towards the park.

She told her: "I didn't see the man's face. There was a bright light shining in my face".

"She is such a sensible person. She had never gone missing before."

The suspect was arrested at Charing Cross subway, where he was sleeping on the street. Officers told him they were investigating an "Incident".

Police bodycam showed the court footage of Mr Roden explaining he was "f****** confused" and was not "involved in anything".

He told the court: "I'm walking off the park and there's a guy and girl on the floor having sex, totally naked and they just carried on s****ing.

"The man said: 'Get yourself involved, get your pants down', and the girl said: 'Get yourself involved' and is pulling at my pants.

"It's the maddest situation ever and we both had sex with this girl and he was someone I did not even know. Is this something to do with that?"