Can you still spread Covid-19 if you’ve had the vaccine?

19 January 2021, 13:02 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 13:13

The Covid-19 vaccines are offering over 90% protection from Covid
The Covid-19 vaccines are offering over 90% protection from Covid. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Does the Pfizer or Oxford vaccine stop you spreading Covid? Or does it just protect you from catching it? Latest important vaccine question answered.

As the coronavirus vaccine is distributed across England, targeting those who are in the most vulnerable categories first, many questions are arising over the new immunisation.

With an estimated total of over four million people now having either the Pfizer vaccine or the Oxford jab, many parts of the UK are now seeing over 70s and those clinically vulnerable receiving their immunisation.

So as some of the UK public are beginning to feel safer in the coronavirus pandemic thanks to their jab, they’re asking if you can still spread Covid-19 if you’ve had the vaccine.

Everything you need to know about pregnancy and the Covid vaccine

Matt Hancock most recently said despite the vaccine being rolled out fast, we mustn’t "blow it now".

Having the Covid-19 jab could mean you could still spread the virus
Having the Covid-19 jab could mean you could still spread the virus. Picture: PA

The Health Secretary said: “We're on the route out. We're protecting the most vulnerable. We're getting the virus under control. Together, I know that we can do it and we've got to stick at it - especially without plans for all adults in the UK to be offered a Covid vaccine by September."

So can you still spread Covid-19 if you’ve had the vaccine? Here’s the latest information from the British Government:

Does the vaccine stop you spreading Covid?

As stated on the government website, it is only known for sure the Covid vaccine can protect you from becoming seriously ill, not others who are yet to be vaccinated.

At present, it is unknown if it will stop you from catching and passing on the virus. However, experts do expect it to reduce this risk.

In order to keep your friends and family, and others around you safe, you are advised to follow all government guidelines including social distancing, wearing a face mask and washing your hands carefully and frequently.

Covid-19: Coughing is one of the ways the virus is spread
Covid-19: Coughing is one of the ways the virus is spread. Picture: PA

How is Covid-19 spread?

Coronavirus is spread through nose and mouth droplets which are released when breathing and particularly, speaking and coughing.

Covid-19 can also be picked up from eye rubbing and any nose and mouth contact after touching contaminated objects.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Environment Agency staff have been installing flood barriers in preparation for Storm Christoph

Storm Christoph 'danger to life' weather warning triggers emergency response across England
General view of the Swiss ski resort of Verbier in the Swiss Alps

British man dies as 10 people swept away in Swiss avalanche

Alexei Navalny is escorted handcuffed after a court hearing in Moscow

Russia brushes off calls to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts

US chief justice to swear in another president who opposed him
Will it snow in London? Weather forecasters predict snow as early as this weekend

Is it going to snow in London? Capital weather forecast as Storm Christoph arrives
Cressida LBC

People spitting at police claiming Covid is 'widespread', Met Police Commissioner says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed
Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?

Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien: How can people still claim lockdowns are unnecessary?
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Met Police Commissioner 'baffled' why officers not at front of Covid vaccine queue
Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit
The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London