Can you still spread Covid-19 if you’ve had the vaccine?

By Zoe Adams

Does the Pfizer or Oxford vaccine stop you spreading Covid? Or does it just protect you from catching it? Latest important vaccine question answered.

As the coronavirus vaccine is distributed across England, targeting those who are in the most vulnerable categories first, many questions are arising over the new immunisation.

With an estimated total of over four million people now having either the Pfizer vaccine or the Oxford jab, many parts of the UK are now seeing over 70s and those clinically vulnerable receiving their immunisation.

So as some of the UK public are beginning to feel safer in the coronavirus pandemic thanks to their jab, they’re asking if you can still spread Covid-19 if you’ve had the vaccine.

Matt Hancock most recently said despite the vaccine being rolled out fast, we mustn’t "blow it now".

The Health Secretary said: “We're on the route out. We're protecting the most vulnerable. We're getting the virus under control. Together, I know that we can do it and we've got to stick at it - especially without plans for all adults in the UK to be offered a Covid vaccine by September."

So can you still spread Covid-19 if you’ve had the vaccine? Here’s the latest information from the British Government:

Does the vaccine stop you spreading Covid?

As stated on the government website, it is only known for sure the Covid vaccine can protect you from becoming seriously ill, not others who are yet to be vaccinated.

At present, it is unknown if it will stop you from catching and passing on the virus. However, experts do expect it to reduce this risk.

In order to keep your friends and family, and others around you safe, you are advised to follow all government guidelines including social distancing, wearing a face mask and washing your hands carefully and frequently.

How is Covid-19 spread?

Coronavirus is spread through nose and mouth droplets which are released when breathing and particularly, speaking and coughing.

Covid-19 can also be picked up from eye rubbing and any nose and mouth contact after touching contaminated objects.