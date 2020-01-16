Canadian newspaper tells Harry and Meghan the country 'cannot become their home'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: PA

One of Canada's biggest newspapers has told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the country "cannot become their home" after the "Megxit" scandal.

An editorial written in The Globe and Mail said that the couple's decision to step back from Royal duties and split their time between the UK and Canada would impinge upon Canada's place as an "equal, independent nation".

The article said: "Our royals don't live here. They reign from a distance."

"A royal living in this country does not accord with the long-standing nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown.

"This country's unique monarchy, and its delicate yet essential place in our constitutional system, means that a royal resident ... is not something that Canada can allow."

It went on to stress that their move to Canada would have a negative impact upon the Canadian monarchy.

"The concept of the Crown is at the centre of the Canadian system of government," it continued.

"But though Canada borrowed from Britain, it isn't Britain and never was. And this country long ago took steps to make that unmistakably clear.

"Canada is not a halfway house for anyone looking to get out of Britain while remaining a royal. In response to the sudden announcement of a vague and evolving plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to move to Canada while remaining part of the royal family, the Trudeau government's response should be simple and succinct: No."

It also emerged yesterday that Meghan's father could be a witness when the Duchess's trial against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday in court.

Meghan was pictured at a women's shelter in Canada. Picture: Downtown Eastside Women's Centre

The damning editorial comes after Harry and Meghan's shock announcement that they will be stepping back as senior royals and becoming "financially independent".

Following the announcement senior members of the Royal family, including the Queen and Prince Charles, had a summit at Sandringham to discuss the couple's future in the family.

Meghan was absent from the meeting, and was seen smiling as she attended a women's shelter in Canada.

The Queen has pushed for her officials to find a solution to the "Megxit" crisis within days, but royal experts are warning that it will take much longer.

The Queen had written in her statement: "These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."