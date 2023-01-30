Canadian theatre sparks row with performance for 'Black-identifying' audiences only

The theatre has announced an event that will only allow “Black-identifying audiences” to attend. Picture: National Arts Centre

By Asher McShane

A theatre in Canada has sparked outrage by announcing an event that will only allow ‘Black-identifying audiences’ to attend.

The NationalArts Center in Ottawa is putting on a ‘Black Out’ night later this month in the middle of Canada’s Black History Month.

The restriction on attendance is for the performance on February 17 of a play called ‘Is God Is,’ which is written by and stars black women, at the Babs Asper Theatre/

“A Black Out is an open invitation to Black-identifying audiences to come and experience performances with their community.

“The evenings will provide a dedicated space for Black theatregoers to witness a show that reflects the vivid kaleidoscope that is the Black experience,” the theatre announced.

“There will be no checkpoints for Black Out Night ticket holders and no questions will be asked about anyone's identity, race or gender.”

People of other races can attend other performances of the play on different dates.

The theatre says no-one will be turned away at the door.

The event split opinion online with one person writing: “''A dedicated space for Black theatregoers' There's so much wrong with this. It's not progressive. By definition it's racism.”

One person suggested that white people might be trying to sabotage the event.

“During Black History Month the NAC is hosting a Black Out night performance of 'Is God Is'.

“Prepare not to be shocked: even though there are many other performances available to them, white losers are purchasing tickets to Black Out night in protest.”

Columnist Brian Lilley criticised the plan in the Toronto Sun.

“What is bothersome is the apparent segregationist appeal,” he wrote.

“Rather than encouraging black theatregoers, in what is a mostly white but slowly diversifying national capital to attend, the NAC makes it sound like this event is only for black patrons.”

But Shifter, a Canadian magazine celebrating black culture, disagreed.

“Any attempt at carving out a dedicated space for racialised communities is often labelled by some as ‘racist’ and counterproductive to this Utopian kumbaya idea of all people getting along (despite the fact many individuals still don’t like Black people; even among people of colour).”