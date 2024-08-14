Canal water being tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands 'kills dozens of fish'

People are being urged to avoid a 12-mile stretch of the canal network. Picture: Alamy/Walsall Council

By Kit Heren

Water in a West Midlands canal is being tested for sodium cyanide and other toxic substances after a chemical spill, with people urged to stay away.

Walsall Council said it had been told by the Environment Agency of the spillage, and that the experts were investigating.

It declared a 'major incident' with West Midlands Police and Fire services, the Canal and Rivers Trust, Severn Trent Water, Walsall and Sandwell councils and the Environment Agency all responding.

The council said that that anyone who has had direct physical contact with the water in the stretch of canal affected is at risk of serious health issues. Images from the scene showed dozens of dead fish in the water.

Health authorities says sodium cyanide is a "white crystal like solids with a faint almond colour" that is used for metal cleaning, plating, extraction and photography.

Exposure to the chemical can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, confusion, changes in heart rate and loss of consciousness, according to the agency.

People are being told to avoid a 12-mile stretch of the canal network. Picture: Walsall Council

Ingesting cyanide salts, which can dissolve in water, releases cyanide into the body, the agency's website states.

Walsall Council are asking the public to avoid an extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall, Ryders Green and Perry Barr as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, the council said they were notified of a spillage in Pleck by the Environment Agency on August 12 that had gone directly into the canal.

Anyone exposed to the canal water in the impacted area and feeling unwell has been advised to seek health advice through calling 111 or, in an emergency, 999.

The council added that anyone who has taken any fish from the canal should not eat them while drinking water will not be affected by the incident.

Aerial view of the canal. Picture: Alamy

Councillor Garry Perry, leader of Walsall Council, said: "Our priority is the safety of our residents.

"I share their concerns and hope to see this incident resolved as soon as possible.

"We are working closely with our partners to manage this situation which has been declared a major incident.

"For your own safety please avoid this area of the canal and its towpaths."