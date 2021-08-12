Australian capital locks down after single Covid case

Canberra entered a snap lockdown from Thursday following one case of coronavirus. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Australia's capital has gone into a snap lockdown for a week after a single Covid case was detected and the virus was found in wastewater.

Canberra has joined Melbourne, Sydney and a number of cities in the state of New South Wales in being shut down because of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Restrictions include preventing residents from leaving home - except for essential reasons - from 5pm on Thursday and closing general retail stores.

Hospitality venues will also only be allowed to sell takeaways, according to an Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government statement.

Read more: Australia to rename shark attacks ‘negative encounters’ and ‘interactions’

Read more: New Zealand borders to stay closed until start of next year

Read more: Australia and New Zealand slammed for Rugby League World Cup withdrawal

Schools will remain open to students who cannot stay at home.

The infection is the first case of community transmission in the capital since 10 July last year.

A resident of Canberra, which has a population of around 460,000 people, had been infectious since Sunday and tested positive on Thursday.

They are believed to be a man who is in his 20s, ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman said.