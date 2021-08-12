Australian capital locks down after single Covid case

12 August 2021, 08:30

Canberra entered a snap lockdown from Thursday following one case of coronavirus
Canberra entered a snap lockdown from Thursday following one case of coronavirus. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Australia's capital has gone into a snap lockdown for a week after a single Covid case was detected and the virus was found in wastewater.

Canberra has joined Melbourne, Sydney and a number of cities in the state of New South Wales in being shut down because of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Restrictions include preventing residents from leaving home - except for essential reasons - from 5pm on Thursday and closing general retail stores.

Hospitality venues will also only be allowed to sell takeaways, according to an Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government statement.

Read more: Australia to rename shark attacks ‘negative encounters’ and ‘interactions’

Read more: New Zealand borders to stay closed until start of next year

Read more: Australia and New Zealand slammed for Rugby League World Cup withdrawal

Schools will remain open to students who cannot stay at home.

The infection is the first case of community transmission in the capital since 10 July last year.

A resident of Canberra, which has a population of around 460,000 people, had been infectious since Sunday and tested positive on Thursday.

They are believed to be a man who is in his 20s, ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand plans to reopen borders early next year

Breaking News

Rescue operation launched as British tourist ship sinks off Greek island
Smoke rises from the city of Lashkar Gah after airstrikes against Taliban forces in Helmand province (Abdul Khaliq/AP)

Taliban continues to make Afghanistan gains with 10th provincial capital seized
Dame Cressida Dick said nobody is above the law

Prince Andrew accusations: 'No one is above the law', Met chief tells LBC
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station during the elections in Lusaka, Zambia (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Zambia’s voters go to polls in election billed as test of democracy
An aircraft drops fire retardant to slow the spread of the Richard Spring fire, east of Lame Deer, Montana (Matthew Brown/AP)

Wildfires continue to advance in multiple US states

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'
Nick Ferrari raged about the new numerical GCSE grades

'If a GCSE grade 7 is an A, what the hell is a 10?' Nick Ferrari rails at new exam scores
Prince Andrew extradition 'depends on Boris Johnson', says Human Rights Lawyer

Prince Andrew extradition depends on Boris Johnson, says human rights lawyer
'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica
James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'
Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London