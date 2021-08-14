Hundreds gather at candlelit vigil to remember victims of mass shooting in Plymouth

By Sophie Barnett

The shocked community of Keyham in Plymouth has gathered to hold a candlelit vigil to remember the five victims of the devastating mass shooting.

People were tearful as they placed flowers and tributes at North Down Crescent Park in Keyham on Friday night, following the devastating shooting by gunman Jake Davison.

The 22-year-old took his own life after killing his mum, a three-year-old girl, her father and two others on Thursday.

The tragic incident has shook the nation - with the Keyham community and people all over the country coming together to remember those who were killed.

Kev Sproston, who organised tonight's vigil, said the Keyham community is “grieving”.

“There is a lot of love in this place, and the community spirit here has always been really really strong,” he said.

“Everyone is coming out here and even people that can’t make it are putting candles out on their doorsteps.”

As it grew darker, mourners stood with candles in their hands, many given to them by a group of people at a table, while others shone the torches on their phones.

Hundreds gathered in Keyham this evening to remember those killed and injured in Thursday's shooting. Picture: Alamy

A voice addressing the crowd could be heard saying: "We can't do anything about what's happened."

Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, was the first victim of the shooting. The 50-year-old was killed by her son at a house in Biddick Drive.

Davison then shot and killed Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her 43-year-old father Lee Martyn, outside the property.

Stephen Washington, 59, was then killed by Davison in a nearby park, before he shot Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place. She later died at Derriford Hospital.

Davison also aimed and shot at two local residents - a man aged 33 and a 53-year-old woman, who are known to each other - in Biddick Drive.

They suffered significant injuries but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Local figures and national leaders were among those to offer their sympathy and support to the community and the emergency services who responded to the tragedy.

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response."

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard tweeted: "Tonight our community came together to remember the victims of the shooting in #keyham.

"The past day has been one of the hardest for me personally and hardest for our city that I can remember.

"We will get through this, and we will do it together."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will be investigating Devon and Cornwall Police over Davison's possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate, which were returned to him last month after being removed in September 2020 following an allegation of assault.