Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as police continue to quiz suspect

16 October 2021, 20:25 | Updated: 16 October 2021, 20:50

People during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times.
People during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelit vigil in memory of MP Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed while meeting constituents in Essex.

The vigil saw crowds carrying lanterns and candles at Belfairs sports ground in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday evening, to honour the MP who was stabbed to death on Friday.

Sir David, who had five children, was killed in an attack at Belfairs Methodist Church.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of his murder.

Read more: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer leave flowers to Sir David Amess after 'terror incident'

Read more: Tributes left to Tory MP Sir David Amess as police declare terror incident

At the vigil, Southend councillor Alan Dear addressed those gathered in a circle around dozens of glowing candles on the grass.

"For me, and I know for all of you because you're here, it's been a terrible 24 hours for all of us," he said.

He went on: "For me, (Sir David) was a good friend, and I know he was a good friend to all of you here.

"He spent 40 years of his life caring for the constituents of Basildon and Southend.

"He was a very kind, loving, gentle man.

"A gentleman and a gentle man."

Mr Dear added that Sir Davis was a person he will "never forget", as he addressed the crowd on Saturday.

He invited the crowd to join him in a minute's silence, which was followed by rounds of spontaneous applause.

The vigil was held just hours after Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, Priti Patel and the speaker of the House, Lindsay Hoyle, laid flowers at the scene of Sir David's murder.

Their tributes joined scores of messages left for the MP, who served since 1983.

Read more: Stop face-to-face meetings with voters until security review complete, MP requests

Crowds gather to mourn the death of MP Sir David Amess.
Crowds gather to mourn the death of MP Sir David Amess. Picture: Alamy

A message from Sir David's cousins, left with floral tributes near Belfairs Methodist Church, said: "RIP David. Thinking of your lovely family. Can't believe this has actually happened. Will always love you. Cousins Moira and Pat."

A further family message, from second cousins, said: "I am so sad to hear the news of this brutal attack. You was a great man, husband, father and member of our family. You will be missed. Rest in peace."

It is understood that Labour will not be standing a candidate in the Southend West by-election following the death of the Tory MP.

People gathered at a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea for murdered MP Sir David Amess.
People gathered at a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea for murdered MP Sir David Amess. Picture: Alamy

The party is set to follow the principle established after Jo Cox's murder in 2016, when the major parties declined to select candidates in the subsequent Batley and Spen by-election.

As a result, it is understood Labour will not contest the by-election to find a successor to murdered Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

The Liberal Democrats have also confirmed they will not fight for the seat when a date is set.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Terror suspect being quizzed over MP's murder understood to be named Ali Harbi Ali

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has lost her latest appeal in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be sent back to prison 'at any time' after losing appeal

Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Boy, 16, charged with murder after teenage Afghan refugee stabbed in Twickenham

Hancock has had his UN Africa job withdrawn

Matt Hancock's UN job offer 'suspended'

The soldier died during a military exercise

Soldier, 23, dies during Salisbury army exercise

Priti Patel said MPs cannot be cowed by an individual's actions

Priti Patel: MPs cannot be cowed from meeting voters

Boris Johnson left flowers with Sir Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer leave flowers to Sir David Amess after 'terror incident'

Tobias Ellwood wants face to face meetings to be paused

Stop face-to-face meetings with voters until security review complete, MP requests

Sir David Amess was killed on Friday

Tributes left to Tory MP Sir David Amess as police declare terror incident

The Duke and Duchess said their "thoughts and prayers" were with Sir David Amess' family

'Shocked and saddened': Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Sir David Amess

Sir David Amess was killed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Essex.

Home Secretary orders review of MPs' security 'with immediate effect'

He said most MPs did a "jolly good job" and did not deserve the online abuse they got

Sir David Amess warned MPs were 'number one' on some people’s 'hate lists' in 2012 speech

Kim Leadbeater was elected to the same seat as her sister, Jo Cox, earlier this year.

Sister of Jo Cox reveals partner asked her to resign as MP over safety fears

Boris Johnson has spoken of his "shock" and "sadness" after Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death

'Our hearts are filled with shock and sadness': PM's tribute to Sir David Amess

MPs and politicians share tributes for Sir David Amess after stabbing death

MPs and politicians share tributes for Sir David Amess after stabbing death

A British Airways plane takes off as the resumption of UK – US flights was confirmed

UK – US flights to resume from 8 November after 19-month ban

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jo Cox was the most recent sitting MP to be tragically killed when she was shot and stabbed by a far-right terrorist in 2016.

Number of MPs attacked on the job while in office raises concerns about security
MP for Southend West, David Amess, was stabbed multiple times at a surgery at a church in Essex

Eye witnesses tell of their shock after Tory MP stabbed to death at constituency surgery
File photo of a Sussex Police officer

Man 'posing as police officer' arrested on suspicion of kidnapping girl
A file photo of traffic on the M6, where a 'serious collision' has caused six miles of queues today

M6 crash: 'Serious collision' causes six miles of traffic

The UK Health Security Agency has said 43,000 negative Covid test results could be incorrect

Covid testing: What to do if you've been given the wrong PCR result
Around 43,000 people could have gotten a wrong negative PCR test

Covid tests at lab halted after potential 43,000 people get wrong PCR result
Mr Shapps insists he did not want the foreign drivers anyway

Just dozens of foreign HGV drivers take up 5,000 visas but Shapps says that's good
Troops told LBC about their efforts in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan

Troops tell LBC they did 'everything we could' to help bring Afghan people to the UK
PC Dwyer has been dismissed from West Yorkshire Police after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes

Police officer sacked after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes at charity tuck shop
Police chiefs are considering a direct entry route into the police for military intelligence personnel

Police could bring in military to help investigate organised crime gangs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's poignant reflection on the killing of MP Sir David Amess

David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess
Maajid Nawaz: 'Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess'

Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess
Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Brighton bombing victim's daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess

Brighton bombing victim's daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess
Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess' surgery was in church so 'elderly' and 'disabled' constituents could attend

Sir David Amess 'moved surgery to church so more constituents could attend'
'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death
Christmas saved but pig farmers at their “wit’s end” over butcher shortage

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their 'wit’s end' over butcher shortage
James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary savages 'pathetic and dangerous' road blocking eco mob

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police