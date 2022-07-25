Cannabis factory found in former east London police station

25 July 2022, 17:53 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 18:03

A large cannabis factory has been found in a former police station in Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs
A large cannabis factory has been found in a former police station in Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Lauren Lewis

A large cannabis factory has been found in a former police station in east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The drug farm was uncovered at the old Isle of Dogs police station in Manchester Road on Sunday,

Police are still working at the site and no arrests have been made.

Isle of Dogs councillor Peter Golds told the Evening Standard: "Two years ago we found a cannabis factory in a school in the borough and now this."

"We have said for years there are problems with antisocial behaviour in Tower Hamlets, but we have continued to see police stations close down.

“We only have one proper station in Bethnal Green left."

Read more: France blames Brexit for Channel chaos and says UK should join the Schengen zone

Read more: France blames Brexit for Channel chaos and says UK should join the Schengen zone

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "On Sunday July 24 officers from Central East Basic Command Unit were alerted to a potential cannabis factory at the former Isle of Dogs police station on Manchester Road, E14.

"On arrival a large cannabis factory was found which is currently a crime scene with officers at the location. There has been no arrest and the investigation is ongoing.

"The Isle of Dogs police station was sold to a private company on February 25 2022 and is no longer Metropolitan Police Service property."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police declare major incident after the human remains of four people were discovered by demolition workers

Major incident declared after builders discover human remains inside scorched building

asda

Mother found guilty of shaking daughter to death hours after social worker visited

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 32-year-old was fatally injured in a collision with a car in Manilla Street (pictured) in Docklands, east London, at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

Man killed in e-scooter collision in east London

Tributes have been paid to Aran Chada after he died leaping into Lake Garda to save his teenage son

Tributes pour in for hero dad who died after jumping into Lake Garda to save teenage son

Terrifying moment massive 16ft great white shark smashes open diver cage

Terrifying moment 16ft great white shark smashes through divers protection cage

Dover

France blames Brexit for Channel chaos and says UK should join the Schengen zone

Cricket Scotland have been put in "special measures" after 448 examples of institutional racism were uncovered

Cricket Scotland in special measures after 448 incidents of 'institutional racism'

Nadine Dorries, who is backing Liz Truss (right) for PM, has mocked the former chancellor Rishi Sunak for his expensive taste.

Nadine Dorries mocks Rishi Sunak over £3.5k suit as MP slams 'embarrassing' Tory race

Police received numerous reports of sex assaults and harassment at Brighton beach

Arrest made after group of men sexually assaulted women on Brighton beach

afa

Archie Battersbee’s mum brands judges 'insensitive' after dad 'suffers heart attack'

Sam Ryder came second in this year's contest, representing the UK

UK to host Eurovision 2023 after bosses decided Ukraine is not safe

Neculai Paizan, 64, was found guilty by an Old Bailey jury of murdering Agnes Dora Akom, 20.

'Wicked' predator who battered woman to death and dumped her in a bin jailed for life

The shocking incident was captured on video during a match at the Moscow Open.

Chess robot grabs and breaks seven-year-old boy's finger at Moscow Open

Lauren Goodger said she needs to have the post-mortem for her own sanity.

Heartbroken Lauren Goodger recalls 'traumatic' death of newborn daughter Lorena

A man identified as Sam Brown (bottom right) was shot dead in Walthamstow (main pic) and there was another shooting in Wood Green (top right).

Two men shot dead and one fatally stabbed in weekend of London bloodshed

Tamara Ecclestone has offered a reward for the return of her stolen jewellery

Tamara Ecclestone offers £6m reward for return of gems stolen in mansion raid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Canada Pope

Pope apologises for ‘devastating’ school abuses in Canada

Mickey Mantle Card

Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auction

ATLANTIC SALMON, leaping, Scotland, UK.

US could demand action on dams to save last Atlantic salmon

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial set to begin in Texas
Russia Opposition

Russian opposition figure Leonid Gozman released by police in Moscow
Germany Russia Gas

Gazprom to cut natural gas flows through major pipeline to 20% of capacity
Los Angeles Park Shooting

Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

France Mideast Palestinians

Emmanuel Macron heads to Africa for three-nation trip

Egypt Russia

Lavrov says Russian goal is to oust Ukraine’s president

Zimbabwe Gold Coins

Zimbabwe debuts gold coins as legal tender to stem inflation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit
Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London