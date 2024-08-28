Hundreds of cannabis smugglers caught at UK customs after passengers told they'll 'face a fine' instead of jail time

28 August 2024

A haul of cannabis at a British airport.
A haul of cannabis at a British airport. Picture: NCA

By Henry Moore

Hundreds of cannabis smugglers are being caught trying to smuggle whole suitcases of the drug into Britain.

According to the National Crime Agency, these smugglers are being tricked by traffickers into thinking the UK will simply fine them if they are caught bringing the drug through customs.

Eleven British passengers from Thailand were arrested this month alone at Birmingham Airport, carrying 510 kilos of cannabis in their bags.

Another man landed in the UK from Los Angeles carrying 158 kilos of the drug, worth around £1 million and was jailed for three years in July.

This year, approximately half of those arrested (184) travelled from Thailand, while 75 from Canada, and 47 from the US.

Last year arrests for cannabis importation rose 700 per cent to 136 — up from 17 in 2022. 378 passengers have already been arrested in 2024.

NCA Director General of Threats James Babbage said: "We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in smuggling to think very carefully about the potential consequences of their actions, and the risks they will run.

Traffickers are tricking people into thinking they won't go to jail if they smuggle with drug into the UK.
Traffickers are tricking people into thinking they won't go to jail if they smuggle with drug into the UK. Picture: NCA

"We know organised criminals can be persuasive and offer to pay couriers. But the risks of getting caught are high, and it just isn't worth that risk.

"The NCA is actively working with partners like Border Force here in the UK, and law enforcement internationally to target those involved in drug supply, including the networks behind it. Targeting those smugglers who play a crucial role in the supply chain is one way we can do that."

Smugglers are reportedly paid as much as £10,000 per trip. The maximum jail sentence for cannabis importation into the UK is 14 years in prison.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra said: "Illegal drugs cause harm to communities and fuel criminal gangs. We will not tolerate people attempting to bring them into our country.”

"Our Border Force officers are committed to finding and seizing cannabis and other illegal drugs, and last year Border Force seized a record amount of cannabis.

"Anyone caught bringing cannabis to the UK will face the full force of the law, and Border Force will continue to work relentlessly alongside the NCA to keep illegal substances off our streets."

Avanti West Coast Pendolino 390 passenger train at Carlisle Station

Avanti could have contract terminated early if it continues to inflict poor service on commuters
Starmer set to 'turn corner on Brexit' as PM meets with Olaf Scholz in Berlin

Starmer prepares to 'turn corner on Brexit' as PM meets with Olaf Scholz in Berlin

Emma Raducanu - who won the tournament three years ago - lost to Sofia Kenin in the first round

Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears in press conference after US Open exit in first round

Senior doctors are urging the government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes

Doctors urge government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes amid 'vaping epidemic'
The system is said to be under greater pressure after recent unrest in the last month

Under 100 spaces left in men's prisons in England and Wales

Pride Of Britain 2023 - Arrivals

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden says battle with cancer has 'changed her forever'

Democratic presidential nominee and vice president Kamala Harris

Harris to sit down with CNN for first interview since launching presidential bid

The artefact is dated to between 1130 and 1500 BC

Boy, 4, accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old jar during visit to museum

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Rally In Glendale, Arizona

New indictment filed against former President Donald Trump over efforts to overturn 2020 election
Trump Classified Documents

Special counsel files new indictment against Trump after Supreme Court ruling

