'Canoe Man' John Darwin 'travelling to Ukraine to fight Russians'

John Darwin (left) is reportedly travelling across Europe to fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

John Darwin, known as the "canoe man", is reportedly travelling to Ukraine to join the fight against Russian soldiers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Mirror reports the 71-year-old's second wife Mercy Mae Avila Darwin said he was "on his way" to join Ukrainian troops in the fight against Putin's forces.

When asked about the danger, Ms Darwin said it would be dangerous for the Russians, the paper reports.

She also said he had good life insurance, which was "good for me".

Mr Darwin faked his own death after staging a disappearance in March 2002 whilst paddling in his canoe.

A large search operation ensued, during which his paddle and the wreckage of his boat were found.

He was presumed dead and his first wife Anne received a sizeable life insurance payout.

Read more: Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music

Read more: Woman filmed screaming on Jet2 flight banned from airline for life and fined £5,000

But five years later Mr Darwin walked into a London police station, claiming to have no memory of the previous half a decade.

He and Anne were jailed for fraud after it was revealed he had hidden in a secret room in the family home before moving to Panama.