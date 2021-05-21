Canoeist dies after getting into difficulties in swollen river in North Yorkshire

21 May 2021, 20:16

The canoeist died after getting into difficulty in the River Ure
The canoeist died after getting into difficulty in the River Ure. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A canoeist has died after getting into difficulties in a swollen river in North Yorkshire.

Police said they received a report of two people who had got into difficulties in the River Ure, near West Tanfield, north of Ripon, at 11.15am on Friday.

One of the men managed the get out the water and a full search, which included a police helicopter, was mounted for the second, police said.

Aircraft crew found the other man's body downstream, near the village of Nunwick.

The spokesman said: "Officers immediately attended the location with colleagues from the fire, ambulance and rescue services.

"One man had got out of the water and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Sadly, the body of another man was located by an NPAS police aircraft, in the river north-west of Nunwick. His family have been informed."

Rivers in the area have been rising in recent days following persistent showers.

On Friday, the Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the lower River Ure, in the Ripon area.

