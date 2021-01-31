Breaking News

Captain Sir Tom Moore admitted to hospital with Covid-19

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his daughter Hannah has said.

The 100-year-old World War Two veteran, who raised more than £32 million towards the NHS last year, tested positive for Covid-19 after being treated for pneumonia.

Captain Tom had been staying at home until Sunday when he required additional help with his breathing.

He is currently being treated in a ward at Bedford Hospital and has not been put in an intensive care unit (ICU).

The veteran's fundraising efforts involved walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

After setting out to raise £1,000 during his charity challenge, Captain Tom's efforts struck a chord with the nation, with praise and donations quickly flooding in.

In acknowledgement of his achievement, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

A statement posted on the heroic fundraiser's Twitter account read: "I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday 31st January) my father was admitted to hospital.

"Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

"He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.

"The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

"We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to."

Responding to the announcement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family.

"You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also wrote: "The whole nation hopes you get well soon @captaintommoore.

"You've been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was sending his "best wishes" to the veteran's family, while his colleague Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi also tweeted that he was "praying" for the 100-year-old.

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Twitter: "Thank you to our brilliant NHS for taking care of @captaintommoore.

"Hoping for a speedy recovery and to see Captain Tom back home with his family soon."

England Football's official Twitter account wrote: "We’re very sorry to hear this. We are thinking of you all and hoping Captain Sir Tom makes a full and speedy recovery."

Michael Ball, who recorded a charity single with the captain that reached number one, tweeted: "Love and prayers for @captaintommoore and his lovely family as he battles this b****** of a virus.

"Stay strong Sir. We are all here for you."

