Breaking News

Captain Tom 's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have been disqualified from being charity trustees by the Charity Commission. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Hannah Ingram-Moore - the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore - and her husband Colin have been disqualified from being charity trustees by the Charity Commission, the family said in a statement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Charity Commission's been investigating potential conflicts of interests between The Captain Tom Foundation and a company owned by the couple.

In a statement, the Ingram-Moore family said they "fundamentally disagree" with the Charity Commission's decision to disqualify them as charity trustees following an investigation.

The Charity Commission opened a case into the Captain Tom Foundation shortly after his death in 2021 and launched an inquiry in June 2022.

It came amid concerns about its management and independence from Sir Tom's family.

The veteran aised almost £40 million for NHS charities during the Covid pandemic by walking around his garden 100 times during the first lockdown in the spring of 2020.

He was later knighted by the Queen and died in February 2021.

Captain Sir Tom Moore made international headlines for raising money for charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, the family have described it as a "harrowing and debilitating ordeal".

The full statement reads: "We have been served an order of disqualification as trustees by the Charity Commission, it was stated that if we did not appeal this order, by the 25th June 2024 deadline, we would appear on the register of removed persons.

The disqualification has been imposed without the conclusion of the statutory inquiry into The Captain Tom Foundation.

"The Commission's failure to conclude the inquiry prolongs our deep distress and hinders our ability to move on with our lives, extending the pain and impact on our family and our father / grandfathers' legacy.

"It has been a harrowing and debilitating ordeal that has gone on for over two years.

"We are increasingly concerned that the Charity Commission's process may have evolved into a relentless pursuit, and question whether it is a tactic by the Commission to make our lives more difficult, by suspending us in constant fear and mental anguish.

Read more: Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, revealed as key financial supporter of George Galloway

Read more: Conservative predictions of a Labour 'supermajority' are an attempt of 'voter suppression', says Sir Keir Starmer

The family participating in a doorstep clap in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Getty

"The orders of disqualification do not state that Hannah Ingram-Moore or Colin Ingram-Moore have misappropriated or received unauthorised payments from the charity's funds, including public donations.

"We have never accessed or made any payments from the charity's bank account.

"Independent Trustees have maintained full control over the charity's finances since inception.

"We fundamentally disagree with the conclusions reached by the Charity Commission.

"Despite our vehement objections to the Disqualification Order, we have made the extremely difficult decision not to pursue an appeal. The profound emotional upheaval and financial burden make such a course of action untenable.

"It is widely recognised that the funds raised in April 2020 were directed entirely to NHS Charities Together. Public donations were managed by JustGiving and transferred directly to NHS Charities Together, without any involvement from our family in the distribution process.

"We have fully co-operated with the Charity Commission at all times."

Read more: Election night key timings and hour-by-hour guide: When will we know who has won the General Election?

Captain Sir Tom Moore alongside daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

In February, a £200,000 unauthorised spa was demolished at Ms Moore's £1.2 million property in Bedfordshire as the building breached planning laws.

Ms Moore and her husband lost an appeal against an order to remove the building in the grounds of their home after a hearing in October 2023.

The pair had initially been given permission to put up a ‘Captain Tom Foundation Building' but instead opted for a larger structure with a spa pool.

They were given three months to remove the property.

During the demolition last week, a number of Sir Captain Tom’s prized possessions were spotted as they were cleared out of the building, including his Guinness Book of Records certificate, paintings, and a model aircraft.

Read more: Marked by mud: Captain Tom's daughter's £200,000 unauthorised spa now fully demolished, leaving behind dirt patch

Read more: Only the rubble remains: Captain Tom's daughter's unauthorised spa demolished ahead of today's deadline